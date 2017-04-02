Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Take your pick of delectable auctions this week

John Altdorfer | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Move troops and weapons to strategic positions with this military-themed model train set.
Submitted
No matter how you slice it, this manual meat cutter is a deli favorite.
Submitted
Though he no longer holds the reins, this wagon driver urges on his team of horses as part of a tin lithograph windup toy.
Submitted
A well-played violin is among the musical instruments on sale during BHD’s online auction.
Submitted
Keep your weapons out of unwanted hands with the Big Horn gun safe.

Updated 2 hours ago

Time to lock and load for a significant gun sale at Mark Ferry Auctioneers, while BHD Auctions cooks up a delectable Internet-only sale this week.

BHD Auctions

Sometimes, a BHD online sale resembles a big pot of stew simmering on the backburner of the kitchen stove. You pick up the lid and see vegetables, potatoes and a bunch of hearty chunks of beef mixed in a rich, tasty stock that serves up a tasty bowl of goodness.

Now serving an Internet-only auction through April 6, BHD invites bidders to dig in for a helping or two of goods that range from tin lithograph windup toys, vinyl dolls of all shapes and sizes, musical instruments, old-time typewriters and telephones, old “new” stock model railroad cars and, for the scientifically inclined, a selection of Heathkit do-it-yourself electronic projects.

Long before the 24-hour news cycle, a select band of people would keep track of the world's happenings through shortwave radios. The Zenith company long prided itself on being one of the top producers of high-quality shortbands, as its Transoceanic H500 Magnet–Wave model in this sale proves.

Most likely made in the early 1950s, the H500 stands as one of the last Zenith shortwaves to use vacuum tubes before the introduction of transistors in the 1960s. It is considered by aficionados as one of the finest shortwaves ever, and was certainly one of the more popular models. For portability, the H500 ran on batteries as well as standard AC electrical current. Though the H500 is nicely maintained, owner Brian Detch hasn't tested the radio to judge its working condition as of this time.

Also in the sale: glassware from Baccarat, a mahogany table and 11 chairs, an old-fashioned meat grinder and coffee grinder, a heavy-duty meat slicer and a small selection of jewelry and watches.

Details: 724-816-0683 or bhdauctions.net

Mark Ferry Auctioneers

This upcoming sale of rifles, handguns and related accessories brings a lot of firepower to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds on April 8. All the expected names show up in the sale — Remington, Winchester, Browning, Smith & Weston, Colt — plus one manufacturer that may be the best-known of all.

For years, Daisy produced the air guns of nearly every boy's dreams. A couple of pistols from the company go on the block during this sale. Overall, the small arsenal of weapons includes, to name a few, bolt-action rifles, pump-action and double-barreled shotguns, .22 caliber and pellet rifles, several handguns and military and hunting long arms.

Among the nonfirearms merchandise are gun safes, ammunition and ammo clips, hunting clothes, gun cases, mounts and pelts and a rifle scope.

The sales takes place at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds, 123 Blue Ribbon Lane, Pleasant Unity. Doors open at 7 a.m. for previews with the sale starting at 9 a.m.

Details: 724-423-5580.

John Altdorfer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.