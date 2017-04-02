Take your pick of delectable auctions this week

Time to lock and load for a significant gun sale at Mark Ferry Auctioneers, while BHD Auctions cooks up a delectable Internet-only sale this week.

BHD Auctions

Sometimes, a BHD online sale resembles a big pot of stew simmering on the backburner of the kitchen stove. You pick up the lid and see vegetables, potatoes and a bunch of hearty chunks of beef mixed in a rich, tasty stock that serves up a tasty bowl of goodness.

Now serving an Internet-only auction through April 6, BHD invites bidders to dig in for a helping or two of goods that range from tin lithograph windup toys, vinyl dolls of all shapes and sizes, musical instruments, old-time typewriters and telephones, old “new” stock model railroad cars and, for the scientifically inclined, a selection of Heathkit do-it-yourself electronic projects.

Long before the 24-hour news cycle, a select band of people would keep track of the world's happenings through shortwave radios. The Zenith company long prided itself on being one of the top producers of high-quality shortbands, as its Transoceanic H500 Magnet–Wave model in this sale proves.

Most likely made in the early 1950s, the H500 stands as one of the last Zenith shortwaves to use vacuum tubes before the introduction of transistors in the 1960s. It is considered by aficionados as one of the finest shortwaves ever, and was certainly one of the more popular models. For portability, the H500 ran on batteries as well as standard AC electrical current. Though the H500 is nicely maintained, owner Brian Detch hasn't tested the radio to judge its working condition as of this time.

Also in the sale: glassware from Baccarat, a mahogany table and 11 chairs, an old-fashioned meat grinder and coffee grinder, a heavy-duty meat slicer and a small selection of jewelry and watches.

Details: 724-816-0683 or bhdauctions.net

Mark Ferry Auctioneers

This upcoming sale of rifles, handguns and related accessories brings a lot of firepower to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds on April 8. All the expected names show up in the sale — Remington, Winchester, Browning, Smith & Weston, Colt — plus one manufacturer that may be the best-known of all.

For years, Daisy produced the air guns of nearly every boy's dreams. A couple of pistols from the company go on the block during this sale. Overall, the small arsenal of weapons includes, to name a few, bolt-action rifles, pump-action and double-barreled shotguns, .22 caliber and pellet rifles, several handguns and military and hunting long arms.

Among the nonfirearms merchandise are gun safes, ammunition and ammo clips, hunting clothes, gun cases, mounts and pelts and a rifle scope.

The sales takes place at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds, 123 Blue Ribbon Lane, Pleasant Unity. Doors open at 7 a.m. for previews with the sale starting at 9 a.m.

Details: 724-423-5580.

