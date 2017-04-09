Dyed sawdust is medium for unique religious 'carpets'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Art from sawdust?

It may sound strange, but traditions run deep with this religious expression of art that dates back to the Black Forest of Germany.

Local historian Charles “Skip” Culleiton of Cabot recalls creating his first sawdust carpet with his dad during the 1950s at their parish, Sacred Heart Church in Tarentum.

“My father had made carpets since the mid-1940s and as I was growing up I always wanted to help,” Culleiton says. “Finally after graduating from St. Joseph High School I made one, and since then, my dad, brothers and my four sons have made a total of 55 sawdust carpets.”

Culleiton will share the history of sawdust carpets on April 18 and 19 at the Tarentum branch of the Community Library of Allegheny Valley.

Holy Martyrs Church, which is what Sacred Heart is known as now, has hosted a sawdust carpet day annually on the Catholic holy day of Corpus Christi for more than 60 years, with out-of-state visitors and other neighboring parishes convening in the church parking lot that serves as their canvas.

The 25 carpet designs that are created are inspired by calendars, religious books and holy cards.

Past carpets have depicted past Popes, the Virgin Mary, Baby Jesus, religious symbols, Jesus nailed to the cross and more.

Each carpet typically has 1⁄ 2 to 1 inch of thickly layered multi-colored sawdust within a 6 to 8 foot wide and 10 to 12 foot long space. A chalk outline is drawn before the application of the sawdust.

Almost 90 burlap sacks stuffed with sawdust are dyed annually using very strong and expensive chemical dyes, Culleiton says.

“After coloring the sawdust, it is shoveled back into the burlap sacks to allow most of the excess water to drain off of the sawdust, “ Culleiton says. “The sawdust loses all of the moisture, so when the carpets are made we have two men that go around with a hose and spray water on the carpets so they don't blow away.”

Culleiton is the latest guest speaker for the popular “Who Knew?” series, sponsored by the local history department of the library.

“This is our third year offering topics that have a local connection to local history,” says Tarentum Library employee Kathy Bollinger. “The response from the public has been wonderful.”

Culleiton will present a 45-minute presentation that will include photos of past creations. Audience stories are welcome. The Rev. James McNamara brought the tradition to Tarentum more than 70 years ago when he served as assistant pastor at the parish when it was known as Sacred Heart.

Culleiton notes that only a handful of other churches in the U.S. make sawdust carpets, and none are local.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.