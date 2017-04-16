Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

New Kensington Camera Club celebrates the power of the flower

Rex Rutkoski | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Water lillies and koi photographed by Harry Shipman in his backyard pond.
Submitted
These calla lilies, taken at the Frick Art & Historical Center in Point Breeze, are among entries by Don Henderson of New Kensington, president of the New Kensington Camera Club.
Submitted
​Cindy Downard of Lower Burrell says these mums are one of her favorite flower photos. She entered the photo in last year's 'Art in Bloom' and this year used the flowers for a poster promoting the 2017 edition of the exhibit.
Harry J. Shipman
New Kensington photographer Harry J. Shipman took this photo of a sculpture done by Penelope Jencks, it is located at the EQT Plaza, 625 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh.
Robert Sudy
Rose on a wall taken by Robert Sudy of Brackenridge.

Updated 53 minutes ago

Don Henderson says that life is remembered through flowers.

“We save them. We press them into books and cherish them. Flowers mean love. A simple single rose can say more than mere words can convey,” says the co-founder, with Lower Burrell's Bill Hall, of the New Kensington Arts Center.

“In sickness and in health, 'til death do us part, flowers fulfill the deepest meaning in our lives. Their colors and beauty enliven and enrich our lives. Flowers are part of the circle of life.”

That's one of the reasons why the New Kensington Camera Club, now an entity of the Arts Center, decided in 2012 to celebrate the power of the flower with its own artistic expression, launching an annual show inviting photographers to capture flowers from their own perspective. The show has since expanded to include art and other creativity. Henderson, president of the Camera Club, will enter flower photos, including results of his experimenting with vintage lenses

The annual “Art in Bloom” exhibit will be Fridays and Saturdays, April 21 through May 26, at the Arts Center.

“We were looking for something that would have a universal theme that would encourage people to join the Camera Club,” Henderson recalls of the show's origins. “We all shoot flowers, even hardcore street and urban decay shooters like me shoot flowers.”

Usually the shows do quite well, says Robert Sudy of Brackenridge, project director for the Arts Center.

“I think we've had up to 30 some people exhibit at one time, with over 100 works to look at on the walls and on easels around the gallery,” he says. Sudy encourages everyone to visit to see the depth of talent in the Alle-Kiski Valley and beyond.

“There's always something good on display. It's nice to do something different. Usually people think they have to head (to Pittsburgh) to view good art, not realizing the talent we have here,” he says.

It's a nice way to welcome spring after a long winter, says Patti Giordano of Lower Burrell, founder and president of the Allegheny Valley Artists League, also under the Arts Center's umbrella.

“It's about beauty after the death of winter,” says Giordano, who works primarily in watercolor.

“It's fun and interesting to see artists' interpretations of flowers in paintings, mixed media, drawing and sketches, painted glass, photography, digital media and more,” says Terri Bertha of Allegheny Township. She will be represented with a single acrylic tulip. “I normally work in watercolor, but wanted to experiment and explore a different medium.”

Last year was Cindy Downard's first year in the show. “It was a great experience,” she says, “a beautiful appreciation of nature around us.”

The Lower Burrell resident has been working on a new watercolor for the exhibit. She designed this year's flower show poster using a photo of mums she entered last year. “It is one of my favorite flower photos,” she says.

Joni Marcy of New Kensington, who will be in her fourth show with her photography, appreciates that this is a no-pressure event.

“It is an opportunity for photographers and painters of all skill levels to showcase their work in a safe environment. Critique is not what the show is about,” she says. “Everyone can show their unique perspective. And, hey, who doesn't want to celebrate spring?”

For Gordon Sarti of Plum, making his debut in the exhibit, the show is about “nature, life, the beautiful things around us.” He is entering three photos he believes are unique. “I love to explore the finer, up close, areas of my subject,” he says.

Harry Shipman of New Kensington also appreciates that this show allows artists and photographers to display the beauty of nature as seen through their eyes. He is entering four photographs.

“With the prospect of finding entries for the flower show, I've found that I've really started to pay more attention to flowers and to try to find a way to capture the color and beauty in a manner that will help the image stand out,” he says. “For my entry of a fish and two water lilies, I spent a lot of time by the pond trying to capture the fish in a graceful manner and draw the viewers' eyes to the image.”

He feels that people love looking at examples of what nature provides.

“There are so many different perspectives and outlooks that the different artists and photographers use. Anyone viewing the show will be sure to see flowers that either they've never seen before, or in some viewpoint that emphasizes the beauty of the flower,” he adds.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.