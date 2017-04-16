Want Greek coins or postal furniture? Submit a bid and take home a treasure

With April just past its midpoint, two sales at local auction houses offer a wide range of goods from old post office furniture to even older coins from ancient Greece.

BHD Auctions

Back online through April 20, BHD goes cyber with a web-only auction offering several unusual pieces of furniture, a collection of vintage and near-antique fans and a little of this and a little of that — all of which add up to a big sale.

A couple finds from an old post office are first-class deliveries. One is a carrier's sorting desk, with a flat surface for stacks of letters, magazines and other mail, and a tall set of narrow shelves for slotting mail intended for each address on a delivery route. Also certified as genuine U.S. mail, a tall chest of drawers for storing stamps, envelopes and other postal goods would make for great storage for a collection of socks, underwear or other small items of apparel.

Just in time for summer, the cool breezes of several vintage fans will help provide some welcome comfort as temperatures climbs. With their protective wire caging and whirring blades sharp enough to thin slice Islay's chipped ham, these old-time breeze blowers from General Electric, Westinghouse and — the coolest name of all — Eskimo will make any room chill out.

While the Pirates seem not to notice, baseball season is in full swing. A grand slam group of prizes from Cracker Jack packages from years gone by will touch all the bases as fans recall one of the sweetest reasons to follow the National Pastime at their local ballpark.

One of the oddest collection of presidential souvenirs in memory is a set of knives bearing the faces and names of each U.S. chief executive through George W. Bush. Two other products on the block that need to be labeled “handle with care” are an inverted camping lantern and stove that run on gasoline.

Though Christmas remains many months away, a mechanical Santa playing an upright piano, with three not so blind singing mice on top, captures the spirit of the season all-year-round. The musical Mr. Claus was a perennial holiday favorite among the folks who stopped by to enjoy a carol or two as the display played in the window of Troutman's department store in Connellsville.

To preview the goods or place bids, click on www.bhdauctions.net. Details: 724-816-0683.

Smith's Antiques & Auction Service

During day one — that's April 22 — of Smith's two-day sale, Jerry Smiths proves that there's old money, and then there's really old money. As in 323 to 335 years B.C. old money in the shape of an Alexander the Great silver drachm that depicts the Greek leader in lion skin on one side and Zeus on the other. Either way you flip this coin, it's a winner. Also in the more than 250 lots of cash and coins are an 1897 Indian cent, gold U.S. coins ranging from $2.50 to $20, along with the usual complement of silver Morgan and Peace dollar.

Then on the second day, the doors will open for an antiques and collectibles sale that features more than 20 KPM paintings on porcelain, German dolls, antique quilts, Red Line Hot Wheels, Carnival glassware, gold and diamond jewelry, Navajo jewelry and much more.

Doors open on April 22 at 9 a.m. for previews of the money sale with the auction starting at 11. Previews start at 11 a.m. for the April 23 auctions, which starts at noon.

Previews and auctions take place at the Gilpin Township fire hall, 113 Firehall Road, Leechburg. Details: 724-845-7162 or www.smithauctionsvc.com.

John Altdorfer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.