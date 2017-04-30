Sales offer art windfall, collectible Coke items

A mid-spring sale from Concept Gallery highlights a shortlist of auctions in the coming weeks. And BHD online sale proves that Coke is indeed the real thing with an amazing array of collectibles celebrating the soda that makes the whole world sing in perfect harmony.

Concept Art Gallery

Once upon a time, Pittsburgh counted nearly a dozen Fortune 500 companies that called the city home. In those glory days, corporations vied with each other to amass world-class art collections as proof of their success and sophistication. For local artists and dealers, the era was a golden time.

These days, the number of Fortune 500 listings in the city can be counted on a little more than the fingers of one hand. Over the past couple decades, local companies started unloading sizeable numbers of the paintings, sculpture, mobiles and other artwork they collected in the past. Somewhat surprisingly, a few companies held on to a considerable amount of world-class art. One of them, which will go unnamed, puts its part of its collection on the auction block during Concept Art Gallery's May 8 sale.

A good representation of the company's collecting tastes and Pittsburgh's blue-collar heritage is a group of Clyde Hare photographs that captures scenes of the city's industrial past such as steel mills towering above the Boulevard of the Allies and steam-powered locomotives chugging along in the shadow of Mt. Washington. Representing another relic in a creative manner are three pieces by glass artist Kathleen Mulchay, the co-founder of the Pittsburgh Glass Center. Other Pittsburgh artists making strong showings in the sale are Bob Qualters, Roy Hilton, Aaronel deRoy Gruber, Cynthia Cooley, Kay Tully and Mark Perrott. Though not from Pittsburgh, Englishman Henry Moore adds a local accent with a drawing that once belonged to the late Richard Mellon Scaife, the longtime owner and publisher of the Tribune-Review.

Born 20 years after the United States declared its independence, George Catlin earned renown as an explorer and painter of the American West during the 1830s, including one expedition with William Clark of Lewis and Clark fame. Fascinated by Native Americans since his childhood, Catlin visited nearly 20 tribes and created works of them in their daily routines. His colored lithographs in the sale depict men practicing their archery skills and hunting buffalo, while two others render a buffalo's dying moments and a herd of horses at play on the plains.

One of the more exquisitely designed items in the sale is a Maison Ostertag Art Deco circular picture frame. Manufactured by Verger Freres, the frame resembles a toy soldier from “The Nutcracker” standing on a pedestal. Sold by Pittsburgh's now-defunct jeweler Grogan and Co., the entire piece stands a mere 5 inches tall and measures 3.5 inches across. The round frame is 2.5 inches wide. Materials used in the piece are jade, 18 karat gold, sterling silver, carnelian, malachite, lapis and agate.

The sale also includes mid-century contemporary furniture, fine art glass, jewelry, sterling-silver tableware, men's and women's watches and much more.

Auctions items can be previewed online at liveauctioneers.com/concept-art-gallery or in person at the Concept showroom, 1031 Braddock Ave., Point Breeze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and until 8 p.m. Thursdays

Details: 412-242-9200 or conceptgallery.com

BHD Auctions

If things really go better with Coke, then BHD's current web-only sale, which runs through May 4, should provide a globe-spanning positive attitude adjustment with a lineup of cola-related items nearly beyond imagination.

Among the pieces on the e-block are the more typical serving trays touting the pleasures of sipping a Coke. But a closer look reveals more unusual pieces such as Coke-themed Christmas ornaments, a 1950s metal pedal car, a telephone, clocks, cast-iron delivery trucks and so much more.

Seemingly destined to take a position in his family's jewelry business, French-born painter Julien Dupre saw his way in life changed by the war of 1870. As the family business declined, Dupres studied painting and devoted his life and work detailing the life of French peasants. His oil-on-board work in this sale, “Gathering Faggots,” shows a worker in the field collecting bundles of sticks as the sun sets in the distance. Displaying a different creative aesthetic, a collection of African tribal art includes many hand-carved masks and figures.

The sale roster includes collections of homemade quilts, Pyrex cooking and mixing pieces, dolls, pottery, furniture, U.S. silver coins and Tootsie toys.

Visit www.bhdauctions.net to preview goods and place bids. Details: 724-816-0683.

John Altdorfer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.