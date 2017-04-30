Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Sales offer art windfall, collectible Coke items

John Altdorfer | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
The Walt Disney Co. produced tiny leather boots for young fans of the 1950s TV hit “Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier.”
Submitted
This streamlined cast iron Trailways bus, with its original paint, recalls a simpler time of children’s toys and travel.
KAELA SPEICHER - CONCEPT ART GALLERY
Nineteenth-century adventurer and artist George Catlin created this hand-colored lithograph, “Archery of the Mandans.” Estimate: $1,000-$2,000.
KAELA SPEICHER - CONCEPT ART GALLERY
Pittsburgh Glass Center co-founder Kathleen Mulcahy crafted this “Three Piece Spinner/Horn Group.” Estimate: $900-$1,400.
KAELA SPEICHER - CONCEPT ART GALLERY
From the “Mort de Mira” series, this gouache, wax crayon, watercolor and pencil drawing, signed and dated 1950 by artist Henry Moore, once belonged to Richard Mellon Scaife. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000.

Updated 30 minutes ago

A mid-spring sale from Concept Gallery highlights a shortlist of auctions in the coming weeks. And BHD online sale proves that Coke is indeed the real thing with an amazing array of collectibles celebrating the soda that makes the whole world sing in perfect harmony.

Concept Art Gallery

Once upon a time, Pittsburgh counted nearly a dozen Fortune 500 companies that called the city home. In those glory days, corporations vied with each other to amass world-class art collections as proof of their success and sophistication. For local artists and dealers, the era was a golden time.

These days, the number of Fortune 500 listings in the city can be counted on a little more than the fingers of one hand. Over the past couple decades, local companies started unloading sizeable numbers of the paintings, sculpture, mobiles and other artwork they collected in the past. Somewhat surprisingly, a few companies held on to a considerable amount of world-class art. One of them, which will go unnamed, puts its part of its collection on the auction block during Concept Art Gallery's May 8 sale.

A good representation of the company's collecting tastes and Pittsburgh's blue-collar heritage is a group of Clyde Hare photographs that captures scenes of the city's industrial past such as steel mills towering above the Boulevard of the Allies and steam-powered locomotives chugging along in the shadow of Mt. Washington. Representing another relic in a creative manner are three pieces by glass artist Kathleen Mulchay, the co-founder of the Pittsburgh Glass Center. Other Pittsburgh artists making strong showings in the sale are Bob Qualters, Roy Hilton, Aaronel deRoy Gruber, Cynthia Cooley, Kay Tully and Mark Perrott. Though not from Pittsburgh, Englishman Henry Moore adds a local accent with a drawing that once belonged to the late Richard Mellon Scaife, the longtime owner and publisher of the Tribune-Review.

Born 20 years after the United States declared its independence, George Catlin earned renown as an explorer and painter of the American West during the 1830s, including one expedition with William Clark of Lewis and Clark fame. Fascinated by Native Americans since his childhood, Catlin visited nearly 20 tribes and created works of them in their daily routines. His colored lithographs in the sale depict men practicing their archery skills and hunting buffalo, while two others render a buffalo's dying moments and a herd of horses at play on the plains.

One of the more exquisitely designed items in the sale is a Maison Ostertag Art Deco circular picture frame. Manufactured by Verger Freres, the frame resembles a toy soldier from “The Nutcracker” standing on a pedestal. Sold by Pittsburgh's now-defunct jeweler Grogan and Co., the entire piece stands a mere 5 inches tall and measures 3.5 inches across. The round frame is 2.5 inches wide. Materials used in the piece are jade, 18 karat gold, sterling silver, carnelian, malachite, lapis and agate.

The sale also includes mid-century contemporary furniture, fine art glass, jewelry, sterling-silver tableware, men's and women's watches and much more.

Auctions items can be previewed online at liveauctioneers.com/concept-art-gallery or in person at the Concept showroom, 1031 Braddock Ave., Point Breeze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and until 8 p.m. Thursdays

Details: 412-242-9200 or conceptgallery.com

BHD Auctions

If things really go better with Coke, then BHD's current web-only sale, which runs through May 4, should provide a globe-spanning positive attitude adjustment with a lineup of cola-related items nearly beyond imagination.

Among the pieces on the e-block are the more typical serving trays touting the pleasures of sipping a Coke. But a closer look reveals more unusual pieces such as Coke-themed Christmas ornaments, a 1950s metal pedal car, a telephone, clocks, cast-iron delivery trucks and so much more.

Seemingly destined to take a position in his family's jewelry business, French-born painter Julien Dupre saw his way in life changed by the war of 1870. As the family business declined, Dupres studied painting and devoted his life and work detailing the life of French peasants. His oil-on-board work in this sale, “Gathering Faggots,” shows a worker in the field collecting bundles of sticks as the sun sets in the distance. Displaying a different creative aesthetic, a collection of African tribal art includes many hand-carved masks and figures.

The sale roster includes collections of homemade quilts, Pyrex cooking and mixing pieces, dolls, pottery, furniture, U.S. silver coins and Tootsie toys.

Visit www.bhdauctions.net to preview goods and place bids. Details: 724-816-0683.

John Altdorfer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.