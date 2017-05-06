Childhood interest leads to lifelong passion for Native American culture

Marianne McAuliffe's childhood experiences led to an abiding interest in Native American culture. A lifelong resident of the Ligonier area, McAuliffe has traveled the country to learn from various native teachers and has shared her knowledge through workshops and residencies sponsored by the Pennsylvania Council for the Arts, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and other organizations. She says her goal is to compare and describe the different ways of life of various Native American peoples.

McAuliffe is a retired rural mail carrier. She has three sons, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Question: What first sparked your interest?

Answer: It started by listening to the Straight Arrow on the radio — it was an old, old radio show (that aired from 1948 to 1951, about a Comanche youth adopted by a ranching family who righted wrongs in the guise of the Straight Arrow).

We lived in the country on the Two Mile Run Road (in Ligonier Township) and we played outside from dawn 'til dark, and we were cowboys and Indians and made huts and pretend fires. We took clay out of the banks of the creek and made dishes, all the things that kids don't do anymore.

As I got older, I realized the horrendous situation of the native peoples and what the Europeans did to them. When I was younger, I didn't know. It was never taught in your American history. I just wanted to learn more and more about them.

Q: You've studied under R. Carlos Nakai, who's considered the premier performer on the Native American flute. How did that come about?

A: I'd never heard his music until 1992, and my friend brought me a cassette and said, “I think you'll like this for meditation,” and I wore the darn thing out. (It was a difficult time in my life and) the only thing that could make me feel any better was listening to that music.

In 1993, I went to Crow Canyon (Archaeological Center) in Colorado. I had always gotten information from Crow Canyon, because I was very interested in archaeology, and I got a flyer in the mail, and it dropped open and there in full regalia was R. Carlos Nakai.

He was offering a leather-working class at Crow Canyon, and my heart just went zing. We learned to make authentic rattles out of rawhide, soaked them and shaped them, learned how to make moccasins – I still have those tragic-looking things. They're purposeful, but they're tragic looking.

Q: When did you study flute?

A: I went to Helena, Mont., for a workshop. I thought, that doesn't look to hard, so I picked up the flute and went “pffft!” So I worked and worked and worked on it.

At the end of the week, we had a little in-house concert and I volunteered to play. Another person who was there was named Charles Littleleaf, and he's since become very famous in flute-making and performing, and he looked at me and said, “I wasn't going to even attempt to play in that concert, but I figured if you had enough nerve, then I had enough nerve.” And of course, he went on to do great things.

Q: You've also studied Cherokee culture and language.

A: I've studied in Cherokee, N.C., at a place called Full Circle created by J.T. Garrett and his son Michael Garrett. My study in the language is ongoing. It's very difficult, and I'm not very proficient.

The Garretts, I've been attending their workshops for at least 20 years, and they're not so much about making things as about learning how to be a good person, being in right relationship with people and the earth. The way of right relationship is a very big thing in Cherokee life; it's something like the Golden Rule and it's taught from very early on.

Q: Do you practice it?

A: I try, I really try.

Q: Are you still teaching?

A: I'm not doing as much as I did, but I've actually been working with Dan Carney over at Union Mission in Latrobe. I've done two residencies there, and I have another one coming up, working with the men in the shelter.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.