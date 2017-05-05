Red Sand Project raises awareness of trafficking

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Slipping through the cracks is an expression often used to define a lack of attention or neglect.

On May 9, the cracks in the concrete in front of the Westmoreland County Courthouse will temporarily be filled with scarlet sand, an eye-catching effort New York City activist-artist Molly Gochman hopes will spark conversations about human trafficking.

Gochman, who refers to some of her projects as sidewalk interventions, calls her current art installation the Red Sand Project.

Organized by the Blackburn Center, the Greensburg project involves the placement of 225 pounds of sand, the grains representing millions of human trafficking victims worldwide.

Gochman created her participatory art work in 2014, with installations held by nonprofits, universities, churches and individuals around the world. She also provides free Red Sand toolkits and invites participants to document their art with #RedSandProject.

International Labour Organization statistics estimate more than 21 million people are victims of modern slavery globally, with 68 percent trapped in forced labor; 26 percent are children; and 55 percent are women and girls.

“These interventions are reminders that we can't merely walk over the most marginalized people in our communities — those who fall through the metaphoric cracks. Small actions like placing sand in sidewalk cracks can help raise awareness of issues facing those who are overlooked. I'm pleased that so many people are using Red Sand Project in their communities to raise awareness of this critical and horrifying human rights issue,” Gochman says on her website.

Volunteers are asked to assist with the effort beginning at 5 p.m. May 9 and again at 5 p.m. May 12 to remove the sand.

People who visit the courthouse are asked to use #RedSandProjectGbg when posting on social media.

According to the Blackburn Center, representatives from the Diocese of Greensburg, Westmoreland Community Action, CASA and a Murrysville prayer group to combat human trafficking are among those invited to join in the effort.

After hosting a smaller, agency-based Red Sand Project as part of a show of solidarity, Blackburn Center officials pursued a larger-scale, public location. Officials say the amount of foot traffic around the courthouse makes it an ideal spot.

Courthouse and city officials are supporting the project, according to the Blackburn Center. County Commission Chairwoman Gina Cerilli says an FBI agent will address the topic at an upcoming women's caucus of county commissioners.

“Unfortunately, human trafficking is a reality in every community. It happens every day and no one is aware of it. County commissioners throughout the state have been briefed on this issue at our state commissioners' conference,” she says.

“For obvious reasons, this needs to end. However, it will not end until the general public is made aware of the issue and warning signs for detecting human trafficking,” Cerilli says.

A subgroup of the Diocese of Greensburg's Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, the Prayer and Outreach Group to Combat Human Trafficking, formed within the past year and has sponsored local events to address the issue, diocese spokesman Jerry Zufelt says.

Earlier this year, it hosted a human trafficking survivor who spoke about her experience during the Human Trafficking Prayer and Education Day at Caritas Christi, motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill in Greensburg.

Sister Mary Norbert Long of the Sisters of Charity plans to attend and help spread the sand, she says.

“I think it's a wonderful way of visually letting people know about how much human trafficking is happening in our area,” Norbert says. “It's not just human trafficking for sex, but it's also human beings used for labor. We want attention being drawn to it. It is right here, right now, in your neighborhood. That is the message we have been trying to get out. I appreciate the Blackburn (Center) organizing this and making it happen. They are very courageous.”

State officials are familiarizing local police with the issue. In 2015, the state's Municipal Police Officers' Education and Training Commission offered police forces a course on human trafficking.

As part of a recent two-year effort to combat human trafficking in the Pittsburgh region, officials from the U.S. Attorney's Office secured several convictions, including traffickers in Homestead and Wilmerding in Allegheny County.

Blackburn officials are conducting training sessions with area business and church groups to help people identify signs of trafficking and hope to establish a countywide protocol.

To volunteer for the Red Sand installation or clean-up, contact the Blackburn Center.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.