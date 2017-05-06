Shopping 'Close to Home' — Bon-Ton stores showcasing local artisans

Buy local have been buzz words for several years, and now Bon-Ton is joining the movement.

Five area stores have launched “Close to Home” shops that celebrate the best of Pennsylvania with a selection of specialty products and items sourced from local makers, artisans and entrepreneurs.

The shops are located at Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg, Uniontown Mall, Indiana Mall, Cranberry Mall and Washington Crown Center.

“ ‘Close to Home' is part of Bon-Ton's strategy to be the best hometown department store,” says Christine Hojnacki, vice president public relations for Bon-Ton. “The ‘Close to Home' shops reflect the Bon-Ton's commitment to the community.”

“I think there is generally momentum right now behind supporting craft business, especially in this region where we have a strong history of manufacturing and sense of local pride,” says one of the artisans, Jenna Vanden Brink of Highland Park, who creates ceramic at her studio in Sharpsburg and also teaches ceramics. “Bon-Ton is making a valuable cultural and economic impact by including local makers in their stores, and I hope their customers support this fantastic program.”

Bon-Ton's regional merchandise director Sara Weber found the current four local vendors via Instagram.

“I was really excited when Sara first reached out about my products being part of the ‘Close to Home' section,” says pottery artist Araina Marsden of Highland Park. “It is still a little surreal to me that people will be able to go to a mall and find my products at a department store. The ‘buy local' and ‘buy handmade' trends have really taken off in recent years, and I think it's great that Bon-Ton has recognized this and is supporting local artists.”

“We take great pride in showcasing products made right here by businesses in our local communities and around Pennsylvania,” says Tenley Comunale, store manager at the Bon-Ton Westmoreland Mall location.

To enter, makers had to reside in a state where Bon-Ton is located. Products were reviewed based on quality, uniqueness and appeal. No maker, artist or business was too big or small to submit. The shops are curated to provide a variety of different locally made and themed products.

“As the program expands, new items will be added frequently and seasonally,” Hojnacki says. The shops will be open year-round.

Next to each vendor's products is a sheet that details his or her story.

“These are things you would find in a boutique, and the nice thing is you are supporting local makers,” Comunale says.

There are 72 items in the Pennsylvania stores — some artists have more than one piece available. Most cost under $50.

As the “Close to Home” program continues to grow, Bon-Ton will actively seek to include a broader selection of custom-designed and produced clothing and jewelry, artwork and other one-of-a-kind locally made items.

Many “Close to Home” products also are available online at bonton.com where artists who are interested for future placement in the store can apply starting in July.

The opening of these “Close to Home” shops is part of a major regional expansion of the program that launched last fall. More than 200 different makers and small businesses are now featured in shops in 145 stores across 14 states.

By the end of 2017, Bon-Ton plans to have “Close to Home” shops in approximately 175 stores.

Jamie Outrich of Clairton, who owns 837 North Candle Co. ( 837north.com ), produces signature fragrance blends inspired by different areas of the world using only pesticide-free soy from local farm, zinc-free cotton wicks and USA-made glass.

She says since her company is still fairly new, this is such an amazing opportunity. She's worked with boutique shops, so being a vendor for a department store is a “big jump,” she says.

“Building this company has been such a labor of love, and having someone else respond to it and choose it for their store just means the world to me,” Outrich says. “With so much emphasis on where our scents originate, it became incredibly important to me to include where I come from as well. Our cotton wicks and glass are made in Arkansas and Texas. Our base fragrance oils are made by a small business in Wisconsin. Our wax is from a local pesticide-free farm in Pennsylvania. This is why it's so cool that the Bon-Ton is featuring local makers, because when you shop local, you're often supporting more small businesses than you even realize.”

Jenna Vanden Brink Ceramics ( jennavandenbrink.com ) fashions handmade, functional ceramic wares, including porcelain jewelry or hand-drawn earthenware dishes. Being a one-woman show, Vanden Brink says she needs to be choosey with her commitments and before this opportunity sold directly to her customers.

“I was intrigued and attracted to the opportunity to collaborate with Bon-Ton, because of the integrity of this initiative--they are looking to feature and support local makers while providing their customers with unique products and a shared opportunity to lift up small businesses in their communities,” she says. “I felt like their intentions for this program aligned with how I like to do business and interact with my customers. Not to mention, they were flexible and supportive with me personally before even knowing if my work would sell well.”

Marsden, a native Alaskan, grew up surrounded by amazing wildlife, unbelievable views, extreme weather, and other elements where she discovered her passion for pottery. Her business, A. Marsden Artwork ( araina-marsden.squarespace.com ), has grown since she's traveled to other parts of the country, including Indiana University of Pa., where she pursued a master's degree in fine arts

Buying local has been important to Kirsten Lowe-Rebel since she was young. Her grandparents Richard and Rebecca Lowe, who were instrumental in raising her, always supported small businesses and helped their granddaughter start KLoRebel Art ( klorebel.com ), which offers ink drawings, cuffs, tea towels and pillows.

Her grandfather died in June. Her grandmother is the head of the textile department, says Lowe-Rebel, who started the business in their home.

“I think of my grandparents with every piece I create,” says Lowe-Rebel, who lives in Lawrenceville but has a garage studio in Shaler. “I love what I do and I have always been one to buy from mom and pop stores. Buying local is really having a resurgence and that's a beautiful thing. “Bon-Ton's ‘Close to Home' store is pretty cool. It is a great company, and I am thrilled to have some of my products there. … Supporting local it feels like is a strong thing right now which is really exciting.”

Details: closetohome.bonton.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jharrop_Trib.