Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

After 6-year hiatus, Wings Over Pittsburgh returns to the sky

Kellie B. Gormly | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 9:18 a.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

The Geico Skytypers' smoky, airborne alphabet could be called the world's first text messaging, says pilot Steve Kapur.

At the upcoming Wings Over Pittsburgh Open House event, Kapur and his fellow pilots on the Geico Skytypers Air Show Team will fly their six World War II-era SNJ planes up to 10,000 feet, which makes the aircraft practically invisible from the ground. They fly in formation, wing tip to wing tip, across the sky, while a central aircraft programs each plane to spurt out puffs of smoke. These puffs form words in a practice known as skytyping, which produces letters people can see from 15 miles in any direction.

"The skill on our part is flying airplanes in formation," says Kapur, a civilian pilot who lives in New Jersey. Most of the team's pilots come from there and New York. "We become like the print head on a dot matrix printer."

The Wings Over Pittsburgh show — a longtime beloved tradition — last flew in 2011, mostly because of uncertainty over government budgets and funding, says Maj. Charles Baker, open house director. The Air Force Reserve's 911th Airlift Wing, located adjacent to Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, has faced closure three times in the past three years.

Planning the event on May 13 and 14 two years ahead of time presented a gamble, but Wings Over Pittsburgh is so valuable to the community and has been missed, Baker says.

"The local area really enjoys this open house," says Baker, who works as a flight instructor for the C-130 Hercules. "It's a terrific opportunity to come and get a look at … as a taxpayer, what kind of bang are you getting for your buck?

"When we're able to do an open house like this, it's a really big deal," Baker says. "We spend time with the community we really appreciate being neighbors with."

Several pilot troupes are performing flying shows at the event, including the U.S. Navy Tac Demo's Super Hornet Demo Team and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Aside from the aerial messages, the Skytypers — who use tactical formations used in World War II and the Korean War — also do a lower-altitude air performance with daring tactical maneuvers.

Wings Over Pittsburgh also includes many static attractions and activities on the ground. You can explore vintage military aircraft like a KC-135 Stratotanker, along with WWII-era vehicles, and more. People also can meet pilots and military veterans at tables, and talk to them about what they do. Visitors will find that many of these pilots have Western Pennsylvania roots, says Baker, who is from Robinson.

"A lot of these guys grew up here, and went on to do great things," he says. "That's one of the coolest aspects of this open house to me."

Kapur says the spectators — who camp out on grassy areas with blankets and chairs to watch the air show — will be both delighted and educated. An announcer will explain how maneuvers are used in war, while background music plays.

"It's a great flying experience — it's a great experience overall," says Kapur, marketing officer for the Skytypers team. "The people that we meet at the air shows are terrific.

"I think that, yes, we're going to entertain you and you're going to go 'wow,' especially when the big jets fly," he says. "But also, it gives them a respect for what our servicemen and women are doing to defend our freedom and give us the opportunities that we have which are significant in this country."

Visitors are advised to go to the website, pittsburgh.afrc.af.mil/News/Open-House, for information about parking and restrictions on items that you can bring. Allow time for thick traffic on the way toward the 911th from the city.

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

U.S. Air Force
U.S. Air Force Thunderbird
SSgt Jamie Perry
A member of the 911th Airlift Wing flies an American Flag while taxiing down the runway in a C-130 Hercules during the Wings Over Pittsburgh 2011 Air Show, Sept. 11. The air show consisted of aerial demonstrations including a C-130 carrying U.S. Army Special Forces Group (Airborne) members who parachuted to the ground.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.