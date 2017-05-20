Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

'Thank you' doesn't seem to be in daughter-in-law's vocabulary

Carolyn Hax | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Dear Carolyn:

About a year and a half ago my youngest son married a lovely woman who I am genuinely fond of, if not very close to. We are a large family and she's an only child, and I know that can be overwhelming.

So I've tried to overlook this thing because it seemed so trivial. But it's really bothering me. My new daughter-in-law NEVER says thank you. For anything. Ever.

I'm not the only one who has noticed it. She sent out thank-you cards for the wedding gifts, so I shouldn't say she never says thank you. But that was it.

I'm not the type who sits near the mailbox waiting for a thank-you card. But if you give someone a gift in person, face-to-face, along with a “Happy Birthday” and a hug, and she says “Oh. OK,” then sets the box aside and never mentions it again, I think it's odd. I knitted her a sweater with yarn she had seen in my basket and admired. I suppose she might hate the sweater, but I've seen her wear it a few times. Not a word.

I enjoy making gifts for people, but is it wrong to feel peeved at the lack of acknowledgment? She's not a rude or unkind person, so far as I can tell, but I'm starting to feel hurt by her behavior.

— Puzzled

Before I say what you don't want to hear, please know that I agree with you. Your daughter-in-law's behavior, as described, is weird and off-putting and I'd start to take it personally, too.

But even if mother- and daughter-in-law relationships weren't some of the most challenging in all familydom, I'd advise you to shake this off. Which I believe you can, if you really want to.

One reason is that this isn't, in fact, personal. That other people have noticed suggests she's this way with everyone. It's a quirk, not a slight. Thus the impulse to take it personally is an emotional, not logical, one.

And when your impulse is to add hard feelings to a high-stakes relationship, that's an excellent time to hand the reins over to logic. Suggested silent mantras: “It's not me”; “She's just weird this way”; “Wearing it (equal sign) thanks”; “How about those Sox?”

Another reason is that this hurts her more than it hurts you. Truly. A glaring social deficit like this will compromise her with almost all who experience it, and many won't know her well enough to have your perspective -- that she's a “lovely” woman who does this to everyone and who probably wasn't taught any better. (Right? It's hardly an “only” thing, if that's what you're implying.) Or they won't be as invested in harmony as only the mother of the man she married can be, so they won't try as hard as you have to forgive it.

One more thought, offered with caution: This might be worth discussing with your son. As long as your affection for your daughter-in-law is unquestioned (seriously — if you've said boo about her, this isn't an option); your relationship with your son is solid and non-defensive; and your integrity and communication skills are up to the task of asking a charged question that's credibly untainted by an ulterior motive, then go for it. “You know how much I like and appreciate Wifey, so I feel safe asking this. I've noticed she's awkward about receiving gifts. Is it just me? Is there history there? Is there something I could be doing to help?”

Dear Carolyn:

One year ago, I accepted a promotion and moved to be with my long-distance boyfriend. The relationship was already on the rocks, but I hoped moving would get things back on track. Within weeks, I knew there was nothing to salvage and I soon moved out.

During the years we were together, I spent a lot of time with his friends and miss them dearly. I received an invitation recently from two of them, a couple, to a party at their home. My immediate reaction was, “I would love to, but there's no way.” I checked the invitation list, but no ex. His not being invited would be very strange.

Is it appropriate for me to let them know I would love to see them all, but wouldn't want anyone to feel uncomfortable? If my ex will not be there, is it appropriate for me to go? If there was a falling out, I must know what happened. What to do?

— Morbidly Curious

You were invited, so you're free to go, sans overthinking.

And by all means — do go, if indeed you “miss them dearly.” Not to snoop. Be polite and adulty to your ex if he's there, and don't pry if he isn't, no matter how badly you want to. Not that it changes anything, but someone is bound to spill.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.