Avoiding Mother's Day mistakes

We know it's already too late for some of you, who have already committed another Mother's Day gaffe. But here are a few tips for making sure this Mother's Day is a good one for you and your mom. Or for you and your wife (that's right, husbands, you need to step up today too.) DO: Buy mom a special gift.

DON'T: Buy it at a hardware store.

DO: Pick her out a box of tasty candy.

DON'T: Sample it before you wrap it.

DO: Give her a big hug.

DON'T: Forget to tell her you love her.

DO: Make her breakfast in bed.

DON'T: Serve cold cereal.

DO: Call her on her special day.

DON'T: Text or call collect.

DO: Send a nice greeting card.

DON'T: Forget to sign it.

DO: Give her a pretty picture frame.

DON'T: Regift the one she gave you for Christmas.

DO: Take her to a movie.

DON'T: Go to “Bambi,” in which the mom dies

DO: Taker her for a nice ride in the country.

DON'T: Demonstrate your road rage skills to other drivers.

DO: Suggest spending some quality time together.

DON'T: Be texting or checking Facebook the whole time.

DO: Get her a gift

DON'T: Make it something to do with housework

DO: Buy the mother of your children a gift and/or card

DON'T: Say “But you're not MY mother”DO: Share some favorite childhood memories

DON'T: Point out all the mistakes she made as a parent.

DO: Tell her a specific time you will be there to pick her up

DON'T: Show up so late, it's the day after Mother's Day

DO: Listen to a story she's told you a million times

DON'T: Tell her you've heard that story a million times

DO: Ask her for advice

DON'T: Immediately ignore that advice

DO: Take her to dinner

DON'T: Let her pay, because you know she'll try

DO: Buy Mom a relaxing massage.

DON'T: Buy it from a massage parlor with a sign that says “Open Sunday. Very Late.”

DO: Remember this about her and her only.

DON'T: Assume she wants to do something with you and the kid(s).

DO: Bring your mom flowers

DON'T: Cut them from her garden

DO: Treat your mom to a spa day

DON'T: Take her for a “quick lift”

DO: Tell her she is as beautiful as ever.

DON't: Ask her if she has gained weight.

DO: Praise her cooking.

DON'T: Add that grandma's was better.