Avoiding Mother's Day mistakes
Updated 48 minutes ago
We know it's already too late for some of you, who have already committed another Mother's Day gaffe. But here are a few tips for making sure this Mother's Day is a good one for you and your mom. Or for you and your wife (that's right, husbands, you need to step up today too.) DO: Buy mom a special gift.
DON'T: Buy it at a hardware store.
DO: Pick her out a box of tasty candy.
DON'T: Sample it before you wrap it.
DO: Give her a big hug.
DON'T: Forget to tell her you love her.
DO: Make her breakfast in bed.
DON'T: Serve cold cereal.
DO: Call her on her special day.
DON'T: Text or call collect.
DO: Send a nice greeting card.
DON'T: Forget to sign it.
DO: Give her a pretty picture frame.
DON'T: Regift the one she gave you for Christmas.
DO: Take her to a movie.
DON'T: Go to “Bambi,” in which the mom dies
DO: Taker her for a nice ride in the country.
DON'T: Demonstrate your road rage skills to other drivers.
DO: Suggest spending some quality time together.
DON'T: Be texting or checking Facebook the whole time.
DO: Get her a gift
DON'T: Make it something to do with housework
DO: Buy the mother of your children a gift and/or card
DON'T: Say “But you're not MY mother”DO: Share some favorite childhood memories
DON'T: Point out all the mistakes she made as a parent.
DO: Tell her a specific time you will be there to pick her up
DON'T: Show up so late, it's the day after Mother's Day
DO: Listen to a story she's told you a million times
DON'T: Tell her you've heard that story a million times
DO: Ask her for advice
DON'T: Immediately ignore that advice
DO: Take her to dinner
DON'T: Let her pay, because you know she'll try
DO: Buy Mom a relaxing massage.
DON'T: Buy it from a massage parlor with a sign that says “Open Sunday. Very Late.”
DO: Remember this about her and her only.
DON'T: Assume she wants to do something with you and the kid(s).
DO: Bring your mom flowers
DON'T: Cut them from her garden
DO: Treat your mom to a spa day
DON'T: Take her for a “quick lift”
DO: Tell her she is as beautiful as ever.
DON't: Ask her if she has gained weight.
DO: Praise her cooking.
DON'T: Add that grandma's was better.