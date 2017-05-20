Matteo is a principal by day, percussionist by night

By day, Michael Matteo roams the halls of Evergreen Elementary School in the Gateway School District as its principal. By night, he dons tie and tails as principal percussionist of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra.

He and his wife Christy, a special education teacher at Wendover Middle School in the Hempfield Area School District, live in Penn Township with their daughters Juliana, 11, and Isabella, 9, who both dance with the Laurel Ballet. Juliana also is a harpist, while Isabella plays piano.

Question: You're a New York native. What brought you to Pennsylvania?

Answer: I went to (Indiana University of Pennsylvania), and it was the percussion teacher who drew me there. Out of high school, I started working with some marching bands and doing a little work here and there, and they were all talking about Dr. (Gary) Olmstead at IUP, who actually used to play timpani for Westmoreland Symphony.

He was known nationally. We have the Percussive Arts Society, and he was the president for many years, and he was known as the great percussion teacher in this part of the country.

Q: How did you start out as a drummer?

A: I started as any normal school kid did, as a fourth-grader. I had really amazing public school teachers. There was a really great local music scene in Jamestown, lots of live music, and the community really supported it. We had a municipal concert band of 50 people that were paid positions. I was lucky enough to get into that when I was 16. But it was because my teachers were active, and I just started doing what they did.

Q: But why percussion in particular?

A: I think I was just interested in everything you could do as a percussionist. There's so much you can do – walk into a symphony and get paid to play three triangle notes and then sit behind a drum set in a heavy metal band or jazz band. You can do it all.

I was growing up with '70s rock and '80s rock and I probably wanted to be the next drummer for Kiss. You got your first drum set so you could be like Ringo and all those guys.

Q: If you were into '70s rock, you must have played the drum solo from “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.”

A: Of course! I think we all did. That's what we started out playing at home.

Q: Do you play anywhere besides the symphony?

A: I play with Eric Barchiesi a lot (in the EBT Trio). I do a lot of musical theater in the area. Any time I can get together with John Noble and do some Sinatra, I do that.

Q: You started as a music teacher. As a principal, do you miss that?

A: Some days, yes, I do. I miss the music teaching, but I also like what I'm doing now, to be able to make decisions that affect a lot more kids, so that's been a benefit.

Q: Are there pieces on your bucket list that you have yet to perform?

A: I'm a huge Shostakovich fan, so I've been able to perform a lot of that. Shostakovich's Fifth (Symphony) – if I was on a deserted island, I'd want to make sure that was one of the recordings I'd take with me. Mahler's symphonies, I've gotten to do those. So I'll go back to what all drummers really want to do, and that's to play in a big arena.

Q: Who would you want to play with?

A: It wouldn't matter.

Q: Your daughter Juliana placed second this year in the symphony's Young Artist Competition in the instrumental category.

A: We go to Chautauqua in the summer and I used to work there as the manager of some of the performing arts facilities. Ironically, the harpist for the Chautauqua symphony, her practice room was next to my office. Juliana always watched her and loved hearing the harp and said, Daddy, I want to play, I want to play. And I said, no, we're not getting you a harp, but if you play another instrument and do well, you can switch to the harp. She played cello but kept asking about the harp.

Last year, I went to a fundraiser for Pittsburgh Youth Symphony and one of the items up for bid was harp lessons with a harp included. I said, this is a sign. And I was the only bidder. So Gretchen van Hoesen from the Pittsburgh Symphony took Juliana under her wing for the summer. In September, Gretchen said, I think she's going to do well, so she continued to play.

