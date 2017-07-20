Mother of All Baby Showers, Babies & Bumps focus on all things pregnancy, family

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hire a sitter, grab your partner or a few friends and make your way to one or all of the giant baby-related events for expectant and new parents coming to the area in the next month.

Mother of All Baby Showers

The Mother of All Baby Showers (MOABS) is an experience focusing on pregnancy, parenting and growing families. More than 50 national and local organizations and brands that offer products, services and expert advice for families will be in attendance.

The event, which will be at Heinz Field on July 27, was founded in 2012 by Amy Lundy, an event producer and marketing executive with three kids. As a new mom, she was overwhelmed by the choices in products and services, but underwhelmed by the support expectant and new parents were receiving in making educated decisions regarding health, gear, safety, nursery, design and more.

The giant "baby showers" take place annually in Tampa, Orlando, Washington, D.C., and now Pittsburgh.

"Every year, I seek out a new market where the population is growing, and given the health care system in Pittsburgh, it was a no-brainer," Lundy says.

Helping her bring MOABS to Pittsburgh is Wexford resident Julie Plake McMinn, branding and consulting expert and mom of a 2-year-old. "Bringing together all of these valuable resources in one place is something I wish I had when I was pregnant."

Attendees can expect to see representatives from national brands including Mother Nuture, Diono and Babies'R'Us, as well as local companies such as UPMC Health Plan, Pediatric Alliance and Tender Care Learning Centers. The night also will offer tasty treats from Willow, LaCroix, BJ's Restaurant, Pretzel Crazy and A Sweet Morsel Co.

In addition, educational sessions about prenatal and postnatal care, car seat safety, baby gear, nursery design and more will be covered. There's even a "Try It Before You Buy It" area that gives visitors chance to interact with maternity, juvenile and family-focused brands.

The Mother of All Baby Showers will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 27 in the UPMC Club Level of Heinz Field. Tickets are $10. A $60 VIP admission is limited to 150 attendees and includes a Baby K'tan Diaper Bag, early admission to the event at 6 p.m. and a swag bag. General admission will be free at the door to any attendee bringing an unopened package of diapers for local nonprofit Jeremiah's Place.

Details: themotherofallbabyshowers.com

Babies & Bumps

Attendee and her twins with Kelly Klein of Loris Natural Foods Center at a previous Babies & Bumps event Photo by Stephen S. Reardon

The Babies & Bumps event premiered in Pittsburgh last year and returns for two shows this year — on July 22 in Bethel Park and Aug. 12 in Cranbery.

Experts will lead seminars subjects related to pregnancy, labor and delivery, newborns and infants, and the transition to motherhood. There also will be demonstrations of skills such as cloth diapering or comforting labor positions.

One hundred percent of raffle ticket sales will benefit Three Rivers Mothers' Milk Bank, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing safe breast milk to babies in need.

Local organizations scheduled to be on-site during the South Hills event include Kathy's Music, Strong Births LLC, Pediatric Alliance, The Yoga Whole Birth Services, Spand-Ice and LolyPod. Cranberry participants include the Diaper Depot, Live Well Chiropractic, Brambler Boutique, Doodle Bugs! Children's Learning Academy, College Nannies, Sitters & Tutors, and Preg-Om Nutrition.

Event founder and organizer Monica Infante says, "The area's strong network of local resources that cater to growing families continue to welcome us with open arms, which makes for another empowering lineup of exhibitors and programming for new and soon-to-be parents."

Online registration at babies-and-bumps.com is strongly encouraged. Tickets range from $10 to $25 for individuals, and guests can attend for $10. A complete schedule will be available one week prior to each event.

The local events are from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 22 at Crowne Plaza Pittsburgh South, Bethel Park and Aug. 12 at the Pittsburgh Marriott North, Cranberry.

Details: 585-244-2040 or babies-and-bumps.com/events

Sarah Sudar is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.