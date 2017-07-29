Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

It's a time for a whole new concept in crafting
Mary Pickels | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 3:30 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

From makers' markets to workshops, artists and businesses touting DIY skills, and often pairing them with a social event, are tapping into an enthusiastic market.

Decades ago, women eager to meet up with friends might have hosted or attended make-up or housewares parties; these days friends might more likely gather to learn skills and leave with a sense of accomplishment and pride.

And while women might often choose crafting for a night out with friends, men are joining in, hoisting a paintbrush or glue gun and maybe an adult beverage or two as they channel their creative sides.

Men often don't realize how good they are at, for instance, painting a scene or decorating a palette, says Karen Keck, 62, artist and co-owner of Blairsville's Founders Gallery and Gifts.

Keck and her daughter, co-owner Larissa Csanyi, 37, have held promotions to support Blairsville businesses and partner with nearby Ungrapeful Winery to hold some classes.

Their weekly open sessions often feature painting or palette design.

"When they take that painting home it has gotten individual attention. It's not going in a closet or under a bed," she says.

Couple nights are popular, Keck says, when men and women work together on a painting.

Creating pallets with messages like "Tool Rules: Don't Touch 'em, Borrow 'em or Move 'em," could fill any man cave owner with pride.

Personalizing events such as goodbye or retirement parties, or zeroing in on a particular interest — like an upcoming cookie decorating class — attracts many clients.

"We are all about fun and learning. ... It's therapy, it really is," Keck says.

Floral design entrepreneur Alice's Table is new to the Pittsburgh market.

Its first event exec, Ashleigh Nixon, 31, of Shadyside recently hosted events at The Cloak Room in East Liberty and Studio A.M. in Homestead.

Nixon discovered Alice's Table on a work-from-home blog.

"It seemed really fun and I wanted Pittsburgh to have it. I was definitely drawn in by the fact that there is nothing to sell there," she says.

Although Alice's Table markets itself as a lifestyle brand for busy women, Nixon encourages men to attend the classes as well.

She's including raffles and prizes and concentrating on boutique businesses, rather than chains, to host her events.

"And I'm all for empowering women. I think there is a market for that model," Nixon says.

Three women at a recent Main Exhibit Gallery and Art Center in Ligonier workshop all had different reasons for participating.

"I'm here for fun," Peggy Montey of Johnstown says.

"I love to look at good art, but I don't try to create it. This was very educational, and you can't do anything wrong," she says.

With encouragement from instructor Jeanne Wagle, they learned to work with alcohol ink, dripping bright colors onto card-size yuyo (synthetic) paper.

"I want to learn something that will further my artistic ability. You pick up a lot of tips ­— how to hold a brush, color combinations, how to fix a mistake. ... This is my escape," says Marta Urban of Norvelt.

Robin Hellman of Greensburg enjoyed art in high school and recently took a watercolor batik workshop with Wagle.

"She showed us this (alcohol inks) at the last class. We all were interested," she says.

Business owner Mandy Sirofchuck recently opened the art center to, one, educate consumers about the effort that goes into fine arts and crafts production and, two, help meet customers' creative "bucket lists."

"Also, people don't need more stuff, but they want a hands-on experience," Sirofchuck says.

Hobby Prodigy , which Josh and Jennifer Miller opened in the Mall at Robinson in February, breaks a mold by not offering classes.

"My husband and I launched the business as a DIY craft experience. ... We are the first one of our kind in Pittsburgh," Miller says.

Customers choose projects like string art, breakfast trays, chalkboard calendars and jewelry organizers from menus and are provided tools, materials and tutorials.

Pedagogues (instructors) move amongst guests to answer questions, but do not provide step-by-step instructions.

While the demographic skews toward women ages 18-50, men also participate, often as part of "team building" corporate events, Jennifer Miller says.

Requests for pre-planned, personalized crafts are common for birthday and bachelorette parties and girls' nights out.

Miller says the business is "bring your own" — food, drinks and friends.

"Drop your phone and talk with your friend. Crafting and creating are so much fun, whether you are good or bad at it," she says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Facebook
Painters gather for a class at the Blairsville business Founders Gallery and Gifts.
Facebook
One of the most popular paintings offered by Blairsville business Founders Gallery and Gifts.
John Altdorfer
Event organizer Asheigh Nixon and Janna Nelson prepare floral arrangements during 'Blooming in Pittsburgh' at The Cloakroom, 124 S. Highland Ave. East Liberty. July 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Event participants received a flower pot filled with an apron and pruning shears during 'Blooming in Pittsburgh' at The Cloakroom, 124 S. Highland Ave. East Liberty. July 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Georgiann Kearns unwraps a bouquet of Highland roses during 'Blooming in Pittsburgh' at The Cloakroom, 124 S. Highland Ave. East Liberty. July 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jada Arrington picks up a Steel City gift bag during 'Blooming in Pittsburgh' at The Cloakroom, 124 S. Highland Ave. East Liberty. July 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Event organizer Asheigh Nixon prepares for 'Blooming in Pittsburgh' at The Cloakroom, 124 S. Highland Ave. East Liberty. July 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Georgiann Kearns opens a bouquet of flowers during 'Blooming in Pittsburgh' at The Cloakroom, 124 S. Highland Ave. East Liberty. July 12, 2017.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Finished products pop with bright shades, following a workshop featuring alcohol inks at Ligonier's Main Exhibit Gallery & Art Center.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Working with alcohol inks during a recent class, several students learned to be fearless with color, blending and design.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Peggy Montey works on what she jokes will be 'refrigerator art' for her children, while learning how to paint with alcohol inks.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Instructor Jeanne Wagle demonstrates painting with alcohol inks during a workshop at Main Exhibit Gallery & Art Center in Ligonier.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Robin Hellman of Greensburg practices working with alcohol inks, preparing boldly colored paintings that can be used for cards or framed.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Marta Urban of Norvelt enjoys taking art classes to learn new skills, like this one working with alcohol inks at Ligonier's Main Exhibit Gallery & Art Center.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Samples from a recent workshop, 'Dreamscaping With Alcohol Inks,' held by instructor Jeanne Wagle.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Marta Urban works with alcohol inks during a workshop at Main Exhibit Gallery & Art Center in Ligonier.
Founders Gallery and Gifts
Upcoming cooking decorating class at Blairsville's Founders Gallery and Gifts.
Facebook
Hobby Prodigy offers crafters a menu of options and materials to work on independently at its Mall at Robinson location.
Facebook
'Prodigies' can put their skills to the task, with the help of on-site 'pedagogues,' at Hobby Prodigy in the Mall at Robinson.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.