It's a time for a whole new concept in crafting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Get your craft on

From makers' markets to workshops, artists and businesses touting DIY skills, and often pairing them with a social event, are tapping into an enthusiastic market.

Decades ago, women eager to meet up with friends might have hosted or attended make-up or housewares parties; these days friends might more likely gather to learn skills and leave with a sense of accomplishment and pride.

And while women might often choose crafting for a night out with friends, men are joining in, hoisting a paintbrush or glue gun and maybe an adult beverage or two as they channel their creative sides.

Men often don't realize how good they are at, for instance, painting a scene or decorating a palette, says Karen Keck, 62, artist and co-owner of Blairsville's Founders Gallery and Gifts.

Keck and her daughter, co-owner Larissa Csanyi, 37, have held promotions to support Blairsville businesses and partner with nearby Ungrapeful Winery to hold some classes.

Their weekly open sessions often feature painting or palette design.

"When they take that painting home it has gotten individual attention. It's not going in a closet or under a bed," she says.

Couple nights are popular, Keck says, when men and women work together on a painting.

Creating pallets with messages like "Tool Rules: Don't Touch 'em, Borrow 'em or Move 'em," could fill any man cave owner with pride.

Personalizing events such as goodbye or retirement parties, or zeroing in on a particular interest — like an upcoming cookie decorating class — attracts many clients.

"We are all about fun and learning. ... It's therapy, it really is," Keck says.

Floral design entrepreneur Alice's Table is new to the Pittsburgh market.

Its first event exec, Ashleigh Nixon, 31, of Shadyside recently hosted events at The Cloak Room in East Liberty and Studio A.M. in Homestead.

Nixon discovered Alice's Table on a work-from-home blog.

"It seemed really fun and I wanted Pittsburgh to have it. I was definitely drawn in by the fact that there is nothing to sell there," she says.

Although Alice's Table markets itself as a lifestyle brand for busy women, Nixon encourages men to attend the classes as well.

She's including raffles and prizes and concentrating on boutique businesses, rather than chains, to host her events.

"And I'm all for empowering women. I think there is a market for that model," Nixon says.

Three women at a recent Main Exhibit Gallery and Art Center in Ligonier workshop all had different reasons for participating.

"I'm here for fun," Peggy Montey of Johnstown says.

"I love to look at good art, but I don't try to create it. This was very educational, and you can't do anything wrong," she says.

With encouragement from instructor Jeanne Wagle, they learned to work with alcohol ink, dripping bright colors onto card-size yuyo (synthetic) paper.

"I want to learn something that will further my artistic ability. You pick up a lot of tips ­— how to hold a brush, color combinations, how to fix a mistake. ... This is my escape," says Marta Urban of Norvelt.

Robin Hellman of Greensburg enjoyed art in high school and recently took a watercolor batik workshop with Wagle.

"She showed us this (alcohol inks) at the last class. We all were interested," she says.

Business owner Mandy Sirofchuck recently opened the art center to, one, educate consumers about the effort that goes into fine arts and crafts production and, two, help meet customers' creative "bucket lists."

"Also, people don't need more stuff, but they want a hands-on experience," Sirofchuck says.

Hobby Prodigy , which Josh and Jennifer Miller opened in the Mall at Robinson in February, breaks a mold by not offering classes.

"My husband and I launched the business as a DIY craft experience. ... We are the first one of our kind in Pittsburgh," Miller says.

Customers choose projects like string art, breakfast trays, chalkboard calendars and jewelry organizers from menus and are provided tools, materials and tutorials.

Pedagogues (instructors) move amongst guests to answer questions, but do not provide step-by-step instructions.

While the demographic skews toward women ages 18-50, men also participate, often as part of "team building" corporate events, Jennifer Miller says.

Requests for pre-planned, personalized crafts are common for birthday and bachelorette parties and girls' nights out.

Miller says the business is "bring your own" — food, drinks and friends.

"Drop your phone and talk with your friend. Crafting and creating are so much fun, whether you are good or bad at it," she says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.