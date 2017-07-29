After 25 years, Sue Bebin bids Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival farewell

It was with a heavy heart that Sue Bebin of Unity toured the Artist Market at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival in July. After 25 years as a festival volunteer, she had decided that this one would be her last.

For about a dozen years, Bebin had been chairwoman of the Artist Market committee. Since they married 13 years ago, her husband Jay Bebin has been at her side helping with her festival tasks.

Question: How did it feel to know it was your last year?

Answer: I'd never seen my husband cry, but on the last day, we got home, unloaded our car, gave each other a hug and then we both cried. That's how much it meant to me, and he knew how much it meant to me.

Obviously I was involved for a lot longer than he was, but he knew the significance of this festival so he tried to get to some of the crafters and give them a heads up that it was our last year. He knew if I was the one telling them that I would have a hard time talking about it.

Q: Why did you decide to step away?

A: It was a very hard decision to make, but it was one I needed to make, and 25 seemed like a good number to end on. I just didn't have it in me any more to do all the physical stuff we had to do. Every day, my husband and I would walk the whole festival and say hello to every crafter, and talk for a couple of minutes, so our presence was known every day.

Most of the time, I couldn't wait for the festival to come, but the last couple of years, it wasn't fun anymore — it became like a job. I just didn't have it in me physically any more to do what needed to be done. If I can't give 100 percent, or 110 percent, the way I want something done, then it's time to step away.

Q: How did you become involved in the first place?

A: I was working at (a print shop) and a lady came in to pick up postcards for the festival. She told me about it, and that's all it took. For two or three years I sold drink tickets, tickets for the buses, did different things. Then someone nominated me to the board of directors, and I was on the board ever since.

Q: Chairing the Artist Market includes choosing the vendors. How did you learn to do that?

A: I learned over the years from other people on the committee what to look for, what not to look for. The reason we jury is that we want all handmade goods in the festival. Now I can tell the difference between something that is handmade and something that is what we call “buy-sell,” something that was bought and then they put a bead here and a bead there.

Q: Did you have favorites among the festival artists?

A: Jewelry is one of our biggest categories, but jewelry is not my thing. Clothing is another one that doesn't do much for me. It's more the pottery and the woodworking, the glass people, some photography, things that are more intricate. Watching somebody carving something, say, that intrigues me.

Q: It sounds like your husband was a great partner in your festival duties.

A: When we met, I told him (about the festival) and he said, oh, OK. The first year he came out and walked around with me as I did my stuff, the second year he came and started doing more. Now he tells everybody that he married into it.

Q: Festival volunteers put in a lot of hours. What will you do now with your free time?

A: Believe it or not, I like to spend a lot of time at Twin Lakes (Park, where the festival is held). I like to just sit there and look at the creation that God has made for us. When the lake is really still and you see the reflections in the water, that is amazing to see. I hope to catch up on my cross-stitching and reading, and sometimes even just doing nothing. It will be a new adventure.

Q: Will you go to the festival next year?

A: For my husband and I, our dream is to move to Gettysburg one day. Next year we're going to Gettysburg for the re-enactments. We could never go before because of the dates when the festival fell. But we will try to make it back for the last day to see some of our friends.

