Learn how not to attract pesky mosquitoes

The telltale welt and accompanying itch are sure signs of a summer sucker bite, result of a silent, sneak attack by a mosquito.

Area residents may unknowingly be putting out the welcome mat for the pesky insects.

A July 26 workshop, hosted by the Westmoreland Conservation District, aims to provide some simple steps to reduce the number of mosquitoes living and breeding on your property.

"When we reduce the number of mosquitoes, we reduce the risk of contracting the diseases mosquitoes carry, including the West Nile and Zika viruses, " explains Chelsea Gross, West Nile virus program technician with the district and workshop leader.

The workshop also will provide information on local measures being taken to monitor and control mosquitoes in Westmoreland County.

Program will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the district's J. Roy Houston Conservation Center, 218 Donohoe Road, Greensburg.

The workshop is free, but reservations are requested by calling 724-837-5271 or emailing receptionist@wcdpa.com to reserve a seat.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.