Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Learn how not to attract pesky mosquitoes
Mary Pickels | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
mosquito

Updated 8 hours ago

The telltale welt and accompanying itch are sure signs of a summer sucker bite, result of a silent, sneak attack by a mosquito.

Area residents may unknowingly be putting out the welcome mat for the pesky insects.

A July 26 workshop, hosted by the Westmoreland Conservation District, aims to provide some simple steps to reduce the number of mosquitoes living and breeding on your property.

"When we reduce the number of mosquitoes, we reduce the risk of contracting the diseases mosquitoes carry, including the West Nile and Zika viruses, " explains Chelsea Gross, West Nile virus program technician with the district and workshop leader.

The workshop also will provide information on local measures being taken to monitor and control mosquitoes in Westmoreland County.

Program will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the district's J. Roy Houston Conservation Center, 218 Donohoe Road, Greensburg.

The workshop is free, but reservations are requested by calling 724-837-5271 or emailing receptionist@wcdpa.com to reserve a seat.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.