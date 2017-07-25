Ask him — ask the bishop anything

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details: dioceseofgreensburg.org or on Facebook under Theology on Tap in the A-K Valley

Hosted by: Theology On Tap in the A-K Valley

What's it like to be a bishop?

Find out during an evening gathering dubbed “AMA (Ask Me Anything) with Bishop Edward C. Malesic,” bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, on July 27 at Knead Community Cafe in New Kensington.

Malesic will attend the event sponsored by Theology on Tap in the A-K Valley, answering previously submitted questions from the public and fielding questions live from the audience.

Questions previously submitted range from the serious to the silly, and Malesic is known for his openness, says Elizabeth Haberstroh, pastoral associate at Mt. St. Peter Church in New Kensington.

“The bishop is a man that is open to talk to anyone, which is one of the beautiful things about him,” she says.

Malesic has a passion for young adult ministry, Haberstroh says, and he is experienced in campus ministry after serving four years in the 1990s at Millersville University in Eastern Pennsylvania.

As bishop of Greensburg, Malesic serves on boards at Seton Hill University in Greensburg and St. Vincent College in Unity.

Theology on Tap hosts monthly meetings within the Alle-Kiski Valley, designed to attract young adults who might not come to church, Haberstroh says.

“This is an event where they can enjoy good conversation, drinks and listen to a speaker on a relevant topic,” she says.

This event is open to people of all faiths. Registration is not required. The deadline for submitting questions via email has passed.

Theology on Tap in the A-K Valley formed in October, 2016, with six participating Greensburg diocesan parishes: Mt. St. Peters in New Kensington, St. Margaret Mary in Lower Burrell, Christ The King in Leechburg, Our Lady Queen of Peace in East Vandergrift, St. Gertrude Parish in Vandergrift and St. James The Greater in Apollo.

Free food and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to BYOB.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Questions forthe bishop

Here is a sampling of questions submitted via email for Bishop Edward Malesic's “Ask Me Anything” event:

• How has becoming bishop affected your faith perspective?

• What makes apple pies so delicious?

• What is your favorite movie?

• Do you have a big family?

• What did your family think when you were asked to become the bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg?

• What is your best idea of helping to encourage more people to come to Mass?

• What has changed in the way that you prepare seminarians in the modern world?

• How much training do (seminarians) receive in young adult ministry?