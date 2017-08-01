Ramp up for the EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you hear a roar coming from the Allegheny River on Aug. 4, don't worry, it's just the F1 powerboats getting ready for a weekend of competition during the 40th anniversary of the EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta. There will be plenty more to hear and see from Aug. 4 to 6 in Point State Park, along the river and on the North Shore Riverwalk, from flying dogs to jumping water skis.

The Kids Zone in Point State Park is open from noon to 9 p.m. all three days and the Regatta Marketplace will be on the Roberto Clemente Bridge from noon to 10 p.m. And you don't want to miss the lighted boat parade at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5.

Anything that speeds

Watching the U.S. F1 Powerboats gun their engines is to see beauty and grace roar across the Allegheny River.

The race includes missile-shaped boats, called "tunnel hull catamarans," which will be raced around an obstacle course of buoys.

Sleek and light, the 20-foot long boats with 375-horsepower engines move across the water at speeds well over 100 mph. Able to turn almost instantaneously, Formula One boats are piloted by world-class drivers eager to demonstrate their skills – and speed.

Crowds line the banks for these events, as the boats whip up the spray.

The U.S. Formula 1 series has roots in Pittsburgh: Its inaugural race took place at the 1982 Pittsburgh Regatta.

A smaller version of the Formula One class in appearance and handling, with 75-horspower engines and only 14 feet long, the F-Lights Powerboats represent the entry level class into tunnel boat racing, where some of the sport's most successful names have started.

Qualifying races for both events will begin Aug. 4, with finals set for Aug. 6.

Anything that flies

The Red Bull Flugtag comes to Pittsburgh for the first time on Aug. 5.

The competition challenges every day pilots to build human-powered flying machines that will be launched off a 22-foot-high deck parallel to the Fort Pitt Bridge overlooking the Allegheny River on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The gates open at 11 a.m. with the first craft flying at 12:30 p.m.

Teams will be judged on three criteria – flight distance, craft creativity and showmanship.

Since the first Red Bull Flugtag took place in Vienna, Austria, in 1992, more than 100 have been held around the globe, attracting up to 300,000 spectators for a single event.

The total weight of the craft and pilot may not exceed 400 pounds. The world record is 258 feet.

A maximum of 40 teams can compete. Winners receive recognition from Red Bull with the grand prize of the opportunity to go skydiving with the Red Bull Air Force.

Details: redbullflugtag.com

Anything That Floats

Think you've got what it takes to build a boat that floats? This is your chance to sink or sail. The Alcosan 3 Rivers Proud Anything That Floats Race is at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at the regatta. Entrants are invited to build homemade boats that, they hope, will stay afloat. The crafts must be built of household materials – no motors, inflatable rafts, pool toys, canoes, kayaks or commercially designed crafts allowed. Participants must be 13 years old and wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation device.

The course starts at the Mazeroski Way River Ramp on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

While the race is all in good fun, it's for a good cause. The team that wins fastest vessel will receive $2,500 to be given to its chosen charitable organization. The greenest vessel and also most creative boat design will be recognized. There will also be an honorable mention award to the fastest sinker.

Anything that grooves

What would regatta be without some sweet sounds from the main stage in Point Stage Park.

Expect a day of country music on Aug. 4, including local acts Gabby Barrett and NOMaD, and capped with up-and-coming Nashville star Easton Corbin at 8 p.m.

Music on Aug. 5 takes a pop turn with Canada singer Rose Cora Perry, local band The Delaneys and headliner Smashmouth at 8 p.m.

Alt-country band the Defibulators, from Brooklyn, will cap off a full day of entertainment at 8 p.m. Aug. 6. The music gets starts at noon with locals the Kardasz Brothers.

Aug. 4: 3 p.m., Frank Vietra; 5 p.m. Gabby Barrett; 6:30 p.m., NOMaD; 8 p.m., Easton Corbin

Aug. 5: 1:30 p.m., Kayla Schureman; 3 p.m., Pet Clinic; 5 p.m. Rosa Cora Perry; 6:30 p.m., The Delaneys; 8 p.m. Smashmouth

Aug. 6: Noon, Kardasz Brothers; 1:30 p.m., The Dorals; 3 p.m., Wreck Loose; 4:30 p.m., Chrome Moses; 6:30 p.m., Raelyn Nelson Band; 8 p.m., The Defibulators

Anything that barks

Expect more than just Fido catching a Frisbee at the Rachael Ray Nutrish Frisbee Dog show. The energy-packed performance also includes canine comedy and tricks by the K9 Crew Trick Dog Show.

The Crew has performed on Good Morning America and Animal Planet and, during Season 4, became the first animal act to make the Top 20 on America's Got Talent.

The five performing pooches, led by the husband-and-wife team of Tony and Sarah Hoard, will be doing their thing every day during the regatta in Point State Park.

Shows are at 12:30 and 4 p.m. Aug. 4; 12:30, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Aug. 5; and 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Aug. 6

Anything that wheels

Burly bunny hops, ice picks and grinds are just part of what you get with the high-flying BMX bike riders of the National Guard 'A Games' tour.

The thrill-a-minute show not only entertains but also provides an educational message in a segment focusing on the Guard's core values: Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Personal Courage, Honor, Integrity and Loyalty.

Sponsored by Army National Guard Recruiting, the action-packed, interactive show is scheduled for noon and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 on the North Shore Riverwalk.

Anything that flips

Modified jet skis square off in frenetic, fast and furious Freestyle Stunt Shows. These high performance machines are designed to handle the force and fury faced in rough water competition along the Allegheny River. Acrobatic displays by the drivers can include flips, monkey jumps, submarines, 180s, 360s, barrel rolls. The Jetovator has the capability of flying up to 30 feet in the air via a hydro-hose attached to the watercraft. They'll be on the river all three days of the regatta at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4; 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and noon and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6.

Anything that explodes

It's no secret that Pittsburghers (city proper and all of Western Pa. — alike) love their fireworks.

We cap Pirates' homers and victories with fireworks. It's not an official holiday season until the chilly November sky is bursting with color. And celebrating America's independence in the City of Steel? Legendary.

So, how else would the EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta cap off of a full weekend of music, boating, food and family fun?

Fireworks, of course.

And the best places to catch the show, aside from the banks of the rivers, according to discovertheburgh.com:

• Mt. Washington Overlook

• The West End Bridge and West End Overlook

• Point State Park

• The city's many bridges

• Fineview Lookout

The regatta show is set for 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6 to close out the regatta.

150 Tons …

That's the amount of sand that will be used by Sandsational Sand Sculpture's team, whose expertise includes industrial design, performance arts, engineering and fine arts, as they design this year's sand creation. Known for its detailed artistry, Sandsational Sand Sculptures, based in Melbourne, Fla., will be returning to the regatta for a seventh year. Though the design hasn't been revealed, this year's sculpture is inspired by the EQT Three Rivers Regatta's 40th anniversary according to regatta organizers.

The Sandsational Sand Sculpture, located at Point State Park, will be available for viewing during all three-days of the regatta.