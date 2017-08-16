Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland Fair celebrates 63 years
Stephanie Traeger | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
The Marvelous Mutts performing at the 2016 Westmoreland Fair.
The Westmoreland Fair is home to approximately 1200 livestock during fair week.
The Westmoreland Fair is home to approximately 1200 livestock during fair week.
2016 Westmoreland Fair quilt entries.
Produce entries in the 2016 Westmoreland Fair.
2016 Westmoreland Fair Best in Show ribbon winners.
Monster Truck show at the 2016 Westmoreland Fair.
As we near the end of summer, the 63rd annual Westmoreland Fair offers another chance to make summer memories. With more than 20 buildings including barns, pavilions and small arenas to navigate, we offer the top things to see and do (and eat) if you are headed to the fair this year Aug. 18 to 26.

Looking for eats?

From iced tea to deep- fried, well, just about everything, the fair offers a variety of vendors to satisfy all of your treat needs. If you're craving salty and sweet, Aunt Dede's will be serving up chocolate-covered bacon.

Need to fill up with a sandwich? Aumer's Hot Sausage and Poulich's BBQ sandwiches will be among the vendors serving up crowd favorites.

To wash it all down, don't forget a tall glass of freshly squeezed lemonade, perfect for a summer night. And who can forget about the desserts? From funnel cakes to Bruster's Ice Cream, you'll be sure to find something to satisfy that sweet tooth.

1,200

That is about the number of animals on site during fair week. From rabbits to chickens, sheep to cows, there are plenty of livestock to see. After strolling through the barns, take in a milking or sheep shearing demonstration.

Explore the exhibits

Check out the many exhibits and see if any of your favorites earn the blue ribbon. This year, you will see entries in photography, baking, home brew, sewing and produce.

Go to the races

After walking the fairgrounds, enjoying your favorite foods and learning about the livestock, take in one of the many events in the Grandstand Arena.

Popular races include Freestyle Motocross, Monster Truck and Tough Truck.

Settle in for a movie

On Aug. 20, bring the family to the Mascot Party which will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a showing of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Admission to the grandstand is free for this evening only. Donations will benefit Armstrong Cable's Healing Heroes organization.

Fun for the little ones

The fair is a family event, so make sure you bring the little ones down to Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo, or take in a Marvelous Mutts show, a canine spectacular.

Stephanie Traeger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-4050 or straeger@tribweb.com.

