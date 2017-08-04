Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Catch up with your buddies on National Friendship Day

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 10:09 a.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

While lately it seems like we all just can't get along, we always know that we have friends who will back us up even if they don't agree with us.

In 1935, Congress recognized the importance of friends with a proclamation declaring the first Sunday in August as National Friendship Day (although the U.N. in 2011 declared July 30 as International Day of Friendship).

Whenever you choose to celebrate, make sure to carve out time for your friends.

And if some of your friendships are fading, we have some suggestions for how to be a good friend.

A GOOD FRIEND:

Doesn't let you do stupid things … alone.

Keeps your secrets. Period.

Tells you the truth, whether you really want to hear it or not.

 

Listens without judging, and thinks before offering advice.

Doesn't ghost you when the going gets tough.

Calls you out (gently) when you're being ridiculous.

Isn't jealous of your success.

 

Celebrates your strengths and overlooks your weaknesses.

Brings you a present just because.

Doesn't ditch your plans if a better offer comes along.

Doesn't hold grudges over past mistakes or disagreements.

Supports you but doesn't enable you.

Gives as much to the relationship as he/she takes from it.

Brings your favorite gallon of ice cream after a break up, with two spoons.

 

Knows when to apologize.

Jumps to the rescue when asked, and even sometimes when not asked.

Won't allow you to leave a dressing room wearing something that makes your backside look big.

Knows everything about you without having to creep on your Facebook page to remember your birthday and where you work.

Lets you be vulnerable without trying to take advantage.

Never posts a bad picture of you on Facebook.

Texts you funny photos to cheer you up.

Lets you vent your frustrations without interrupting or disagreeing.

Borrows your stuff, but ALWAYS returns it.

Doesn't have to spending every waking moment with you; they know you'll still be there.

Makes the first call when you're sick, grieving or just in need.

 

Knows you won't always agree, and that's OK.

Shows interest in a new haircut or outfit, asks for a spin in a new car or to see vacation pictures.

Tells others the funny story you told and gives you full credit.

Doesn't take friendship for granted, and shows it by thanking and complimenting you.

Doesn't let social media substitute for time spent together.

