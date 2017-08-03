Manchester tour to include home of early iron manufacturer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Manchester House & Garden Tour, sponsored by the Manchester Historic Society Inc., will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 in Pittsburgh's largest historic district in the city.

The self-guided tour will showcase 11 houses ranging from high-style Victorian to chic contemporary. This year's tour starts at Col. James Anderson House, 1423 Liverpool St., the former home of a successful early iron manufacturer who had the house built for his wife in 1830 in the Greek Revival style.

Martin Fuess, tour organizer, says Anderson amassed a sizable personal library in excess of 400 volumes and opened his library to local youth. By 1850, he moved his collection to the James Anderson Library Institute of Allegheny in Allegheny City.

One of the young men who used this new free library was Pittsburgh icon Andrew Carnegie, Fuess says. “Carnegie was so affected by his mentor's benefactions that he followed his example in later life by funding construction of the Carnegie Institute.”

“In 2016, the Manchester Historic Society acquired the property and plans to restore the core of the house to its early 19th-century grandeur, replicate Anderson's library, and honor his legacy by opening the home to the community,” Fuess says.

Each year since 1997, the Manchester Historic Society and the community come together to showcase ongoing efforts to invigorate their historic North Side neighborhood.

Visitors will be able to tour the houses, browse exhibits, shop the Manchester Marketplace with its antiques, artisans and food vendors, and listen to live jazz performances.

One home will feature a display of late Victorian-early 20th century fashions.

Free reserved parking lot and on-street parking will be available.

Tickets are $15, $12.50 in advance. Details: manchesterhistoricsocietypa.com

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.