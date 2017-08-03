Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Manchester tour to include home of early iron manufacturer

Candy Williams | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
Submitted
The Manchester House & Garden Tour begins at this historic house, the Colonel James Anderson House, 1423 Liverpool St.
Submitted
Dining room of another house on the Manchester House & Garden Tour, at 1226 Sheffield St.

Updated 44 minutes ago

The Manchester House & Garden Tour, sponsored by the Manchester Historic Society Inc., will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 in Pittsburgh's largest historic district in the city.

The self-guided tour will showcase 11 houses ranging from high-style Victorian to chic contemporary. This year's tour starts at Col. James Anderson House, 1423 Liverpool St., the former home of a successful early iron manufacturer who had the house built for his wife in 1830 in the Greek Revival style.

Martin Fuess, tour organizer, says Anderson amassed a sizable personal library in excess of 400 volumes and opened his library to local youth. By 1850, he moved his collection to the James Anderson Library Institute of Allegheny in Allegheny City.

One of the young men who used this new free library was Pittsburgh icon Andrew Carnegie, Fuess says. “Carnegie was so affected by his mentor's benefactions that he followed his example in later life by funding construction of the Carnegie Institute.”

“In 2016, the Manchester Historic Society acquired the property and plans to restore the core of the house to its early 19th-century grandeur, replicate Anderson's library, and honor his legacy by opening the home to the community,” Fuess says.

Each year since 1997, the Manchester Historic Society and the community come together to showcase ongoing efforts to invigorate their historic North Side neighborhood.

Visitors will be able to tour the houses, browse exhibits, shop the Manchester Marketplace with its antiques, artisans and food vendors, and listen to live jazz performances.

One home will feature a display of late Victorian-early 20th century fashions.

Free reserved parking lot and on-street parking will be available.

Tickets are $15, $12.50 in advance. Details: manchesterhistoricsocietypa.com

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.