Support the makers at Greensburg's Artisans of Hands and Heart boutique
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Every item in this store is handmade with love.

The Artisans of Hands and Heart boutique in Downtown Greensburg consists of a group of 12 local makers — including one couple — who create one-of-a-kind items perfect for gift giving.

"You won't find anything like this anywhere else," says Helen Keegan-Geroux, an artist, who is inspired by positive words, placing them on her line of scarves, shawls and ponchos, as well as in her blessing fairy gardens. " Shopping locally is very important to keep Greensburg alive and growing."

The idea for the store came after Keegan Geroux, a licensed professional counselor from Hempfield, was hosting fundraisers for the Blackburn Center, the Westmoreland Food Bank and the Humane Society of Westmoreland County at her office. She invited artists she knew to set up and display their wares. It was successful, so she talked with them about opening a store.

That was five years ago. The shop will celebrate its fifth anniversary Aug. 12.

Each artist rents a space of either 3 or 6 feet and schedules time to work there. They often switch items around on the middle display area and are always updating the display windows to keep the store fresh and updated. Items include clothing, jewelry, soaps, pottery, needle art and chocolates.

Prices range from $2-$65.

"We have a really good group here," says Marsha Bauer, owner of Laurel Country Herbs of North Huntingdon. "We want to get the word out. It's important to support local makers."

Being part of the store has exposed Jeannette pottery maker Kathy Sarsfield to a wonderful community of artists, she says.

"You get to meet so many nice people and talk to them about their work," she says. "This is a great bunch. They are pretty creative."

Having a store to showcase her wares is important to Helen Stetina of Greensburg. She is a needle arts specialist and makes magnets, shadowboxes and pins. She also likes to find unusual objects and add pieces she's made to go with those objects and experiments with different yarns and threads.

"I really like this setting," says Stetina. "I like having a place to have my treasures. I am a shy person, but when people come in and want to talk with me about what I do, I love to talk with them because I love what I do. I see something new every time I come in here. This is a great store to find unusual gift items."

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Kyle Hodges
Helen Keegan-Geroux (from left), Helen Stetina and Marsha M. Bauer talk in Artisans of Hands and Heart in Greensburg.
Kyle Hodges
Kathleen Sarofield places a new clay bird in her section of Artisans of Hands and Heart in Greensburg.
Kyle Hodges
Helen Keegan-Geroux's blessing bells hang in Artisans of Hands and Heart in Greensburg.
