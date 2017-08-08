How sweet it is! Pressley Ridge Ice Cream Fundae is back

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whole Foods and Graeter's Ice Cream Truck also will be participating.

Mass Mutual Pittsburgh could have something in common with the Pittsburgh Penguins with back-to-back “Cup” wins if their “Happy-Go-Lucky Mango Sorbet” is a crowd pleaser at this year's Pressley Ridge Ice Cream Fundae at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

Mass Mutual won the competition last year with their “Good Morning, Sunshine” maple French toast flavor. It's not the Stanley Cup, but a giant ice cream bowl trophy the team has its sights set on at the 23rd annual fundraiser.

They've participated in the Ice Cream Fundae for seven years and have won the “Cup” three times, says team spokeswoman Sue Diehm, an administrative assistant for the financial advisers firm.

“We usually have over 100 family and friends of Mass Mutual Pittsburgh who look forward to this annual event,” she says. “It is a wonderful family evening to casually visit the animals while tasting many ice cream flavors throughout the evening and ultimately supporting an amazing organization that, in turn, supports children and families in the greater Pittsburgh area.”

Pressley Ridge President and CEO Susanne Cole says this is a special year for the agency as it celebrates its 185th anniversary.

“This event is a great way to get our partners and supporters together to celebrate our mission and ensure that we can continue serving children and families in all of our communities,” she says.

This year's Ice Cream Fundae features a new presenting sponsor, Cincinnati-based Graeter's Ice Cream, which will provide the frozen flavors for team sponsors to name and serve to attendees to sample.

Matthew Howell, store manager of Graeter's, Wexford, says his company is donating about 400 gallons of ice cream for the fundraising event.

“Graeter's Ice Cream (sold at Giant Eagle and Whole Foods stores) is dedicated to contributing to the community through philanthropic initiatives, so we are thrilled to be working with such an impactful charitable organization that focuses on families such as Pressley Ridge,” he says. “The 23rd Annual Ice Cream Fundae event will allow us to celebrate fellow local businesses with Pittsburgh ice cream lovers.”

Cole says sponsors are important to Ice Cream Fundae, not only because of their financial support, but because they actually choose their own ice cream flavor, give it a new name, and their staffs scoop and serve it to attendees.

“It's a fun way for the sponsoring companies to get the employees and their families involved in the community,” she says.

Diehm's team decided on mango sorbet because it was unlike the flavor other sponsors were favoring.

“We had a special ‘tasting' for sponsors at the Wexford Graeter's location in the spring,” she says. “I noticed that many people had chosen flavors with chocolate, which is a specialty of Graeters, so I decided to choose differently for variety. We named it ‘Happy Go Lucky Mango. Our booth will have Happy Face Emoticons.”

Another team among the dozen participating in the Ice Cream Fundae will be Lamar, in their second year as a sponsor, “pitching” their Peanut Butter Pitch (Buckeye chocolate) ice cream.

“Unfortunately, we did not win last year, but we fully intend to step our game up this year,” says Lamar team spokeswoman Stephanie Marcus. “We felt like this would be a popular flavor for all ages and a crowd favorite. It will be named Peanut Butter Pitch as we approach baseball playoffs and continue rooting for the Pittsburgh Pirates.”

Cole says the event started as a small fundraiser held on the Marshall Avenue campus on the North Side. Over the past two decades, it has grown into a family tradition for more than 2,000 people.

In addition to the sights and sounds of the animals and aquatic life at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, Ice Cream Fundae also will feature kids' activities, including face painting and mascots, as well as musical entertainment.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.