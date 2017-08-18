Ready, set, SCHOOL! Parents, teachers offer tips

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Over the next two weeks, students throughout the region will be heading back to school. We know the transition can be tricky for kids and their parents. Alarm clocks need to be reset, lunches need to be packed, clothes need to be picked out. We've gathered together some tips from parents and teachers who have been through it before.

'Learning zone'

Lydia Mack, Greater Latrobe High School art department head, has been teaching for 34 years and is mom to a 21-year-old son, Mitchell Ross, who attends Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Although now out of the parenting back-to-school trenches, she still recalls the difficulty her son had rising early in the morning, especially in his middle and high school years.

"Definitely start gradually waking them up a little earlier, especially the high school students. ... Turn off the internet," Mack says.

It was a rule enforced in her home in late summer, as she encouraged her son to "power down" and hit the hay earlier.

"Maybe have some family activities. I know a lot of parents work, but maybe go to a museum and get back into the 'learning zone,' " she says.

"Maybe even take a trip to the library and read a real book, instead of (reading on) a device," Mack suggests.

Art projects, sucha as chalkboard drawing on a sidewalk or driveway, are another way to get young children back in the classroom mode, she says.

"It engages a different area of the brain," Mack says.

She's even starts preparing herself for a return to early bird hours, rising earlier as the summer draws to a close.

"It can be tough. I'm (still) in summer mode," Mack says, laughing.

Plan ahead

For Laura Henderson of Ligonier Township, organization and communication are key to keeping school clothes, lunches and schedules under control.

Things can get pretty hectic, with three daughters, husband Kent and two jobs all vying for her time.

Henderson is the director of Covenant Christian Preschool in Ligonier and teaches part time at the Westmoreland County Community College Campus Children's Center.

"The weekend is my prep time to get laundry done and clothes ready," she says.

Daughter Madison, 18, is off to Bucknell University this fall, leaving Molleigh, 15, and Margo, 6, still at home.

Before Monday comes, Henderson says she picks five outfits for Margo to wear during the following week.

"That eliminates some of the battles," she says. "That way the outfits are pre-approved, but she still thinks she has the biggest say in what she wears."

Lunches for the next day get prepped after dinner, with the girls choosing whether they'll take leftovers or sandwiches and setting out the appropriate containers.

"At bedtime, we'll do a rundown of everybody's schedule for the next day," she says, to plan for after-school sports and other activities and to make sure someone is home to meet Margo when she gets off the bus.

"It's almost like a family meeting every night," she says. "I try to keep a calendar of everything we're doing, but that doesn't always work, so that time helps get everything planned."

Teach responsibility

"Like everybody else, we have our 'freak-out mornings' where somebody needs to wear red and somehow 'the laundry monster' ate all the red clothing," says Jessica Golden, director of the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity and mother of Marnie, 10, and George, 13.

Teaching responsibility is one key to keeping freak-outs to a minimum, she says.

"My husband Joe and I both work full time in education, so we really value the importance of our children getting the most from their schooling," she says. "Our children are now at an age where we really stress that they 'own their education' and they communicate with us what they need for a particular day or if they need help with school."

Golden says George sets his alarm, makes his own breakfast and buys lunch at school. He also seems to only wear clothing that doesn't wrinkle.

Marnie packs her lunch the night before, but sometimes needs some prodding to wake up and might make at least two outfit changes before she's ready to go.

The Goldens also have relied on some special help.

"Our morning routine, when our kids were younger, involved four secret weapons: Gaga, Poppa, Pappy G and Bubba," Golden says. "Marnie and George's grandparents have helped with before- and after-school care."

Dressed for success

Clothes can make the man, and Luke Harster, 8, has a system for looking sharp for school.

"We have a plastic five-drawer system which has helped us a great deal. It was actually my husband's (dad Dashiel Harster) idea," says mom Kellie Brisbane, assistant to the president and special events coordinator for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust.

Luke wears a uniform to Jeannette McKee Elementary School, which Brisbane says "is helpful in and of itself."

"In each drawer, we prep a uniform, which includes shirt, pants/shorts, socks and underwear on Sunday, so he is set for the week. If he has soccer or Boy Scouts on a particular day, we also include those uniforms in that drawer."

Create a checklist

Heather Newell, principal of Sheridan Terrace Elementary School in the Norwin School District, has back-to-school experience as a parent, teacher and administrator.

A mother of two daughters, Kendra Newell, 17, and Brooke Newell, 16, Penn-Trafford High School students, she recalls the days of trying to get two young children and herself out the door on busy mornings.

"From a mom's perspective, as a working mom, it was very important my children were as independent as possible. Elementary (school) boys and girls take so much intrinsic pride when they are being independent," she says.

Newell said one trick she practiced was taking pictures of the morning and evening routines, from tooth brushing to getting dressed, and posting them as a checklist for her daughters.

She suggests one or more visits to school in advance, packing a lunch and visiting the school playground and walking around the sidewalks and taking pictures to familiarize children with where they are heading, even following an orientation.

"You don't know it after one time," Newell says.

Parents can contact school staff in advance to find out routines and help prepare their children for what to expect after they step off the bus, she says.

"A dad at kindergarten orientation asked if his wife could drop off their little one on the first day of school. I said that's OK, but we always say 'Day 1 is Day 180,' " she says.

If a student will be riding a bus, it might be better to not set up false expectations and follow normal routines, she says.

Additional tips she offers for parents of young children is writing a child's name on the inside of a backpack and practicing "lunch skills," from being able to open milk cartons to staying seated.

"From a principal's perspective, I'd love parents to think about lunch time. ... We have 500 kids ages 10 and under, and they really do default to asking an adult to help open packages," she says.

Pre-opening individual containers of fruit and placing them in a Ziploc bag can help prevent students — and staff — from wearing their contents.

Homework ready to roll

Murrysville resident Edie Riston remembers getting her two sons ready for school, and though both of her children are grown, she offered a few tips to help conquer the morning mayhem.

"Have two outfits laid out the night before, and in the morning let them pick one," she says.

You'll want to make sure that all homework is done and in their backpacks before bed, she adds.

Riston suggests making sure you have something they can take on-the-go and to plan your lunches the night before so all that needs done in the morning is to put it in a lunch bag.

"My youngest son was always grabbing a Pop-Tart on his way to the bus stop," she says.

Teach good habits

Jennifer Gold, a mother of an incoming freshman in college and high school junior says she has always talked with her daughters about them taking some of the responsibility for getting ready for the upcoming school year, which they have embraced — from packing lunches ahead of time to knowing what they will wear the next day to getting enough sleep leading up to the start of the first day of school.

Her oldest daughter, Caroline Benec, 18, will be a freshman at the University of Rochester, and Ella Benec, 16, a junior at Shady Side Academy in O'Hara.

"As they get older, you rely on your kids to say this is happening and we have this going on," says Gold, who lives in Blackridge in Penn Hills. "They often keep me informed, which teaches them responsibility."

With both daughters involved in sports, Gold says planning for school begins even earlier because there are preseason camps to get ready for their field hockey teams.

She would often talk to them about going to sleep a little earlier in the weeks leading up to school, but says once they were teenagers they knew how much rest they needed and would make that decision on their own. Show them good habits at the earliest possible age and they will continue those ways year after year.

Gold makes sure to make a trip to Sam's Club to stock up on healthy snacks and drinks.

"If you plan, that takes the stress out of getting ready for the day," Gold says. "Then you won't just grab some junk food or the first food item you see for lunch. Instead you will reach for that salad you prepared the night before and some protein bars and be ready for the day. The kids aren't the only ones trying to get out the door. Parents need to get out of the house in the morning on time, too."

Get mentally prepared

Derry Area High school ninth and 10th grade English teacher Mark Curcio says his students already know about being organized in terms of packing lunches ahead of time, setting out clothes the night before or adjusting sleep hours so they can wake rested for class.

He says what's important for teenagers is mental preparation. Curcio suggests reviewing a class paper you wrote last year because you can learn from your writing style and get a refresher about a specific assignment you had and how you handled it.

He says to read 20 minutes a day — it can be anything from a newspaper article to a few chapters in your favorite book. A lot of times, students don't read as much in the summer and a little reading every day gets them ready for upcoming assignments.

"Find out your class schedule and who is in your classes so you can set up study groups before school even starts," says Curcio, who also coaches. "That way, you aren't scrambling to find study partners once school is in session. This is great for athletes and students involved in other activities because their time is limited.

"It's all about preparation for them and us. Some people think teachers take three months off, but I use the summer, not only to relax, but to come up with new ideas. Something like watching a movie I will think, 'How can I incorporate what I am seeing into my classroom?' As teachers, we must always be coming up with ways to engage students in learning."