What type of person are you, really?

Dave McElhinny
Dave McElhinny | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 2:45 p.m.

My grandmother used to tell me that it's easy to do the right thing when people are watching, but your character is defined by how you react to a situation when nobody is looking.

Have truer words ever been uttered? How many of us proudly do the right thing in front of an audience, but when faced with the same exact situation while alone, might behave differently.

It poses quite a philosophical debate. Much like “if a tree falls in the woods but nobody is around to hear it, does it make any noise?” Well I pose this. “If there is nobody around to see your poor behavior, did it really occur?”

Complaining to the restaurant manager about unsatisfactory food that was actually quite good, just to get a free meal or discount. Secretly hoping a friend's daughter does poorly at her dance routine so that your own child can shine a bit brighter. If your friends all get to golf at a really nice course but you can't go, do you want them to have nice weather, or do you secretly hope it rains on them because you couldn't go?

When it comes down to it, your character is a very personal thing and can't be quantified by your actual actions, but only by what's in your heart.

Well this weekend, my friends are golfing at a fairly exclusive course that I've always wanted to play, but I have a family commitment and I am unable to join my buds for golf. The weather report shows a chance of a downpour.

I honestly hope it doesn't pour on them ALL day, because that would ruin the round of golf, even though they could have easily scheduled for another time when I COULD attend. Yep, even though they are going to play without me while I clearly let them know ahead of time that this weekend was no good for me, I still don't want the day to be a complete washout for them. I'm just that kind of guy.

Would a couple of raindrops here and there be okay? You know, just enough to remind them that it's not cool to leave out their old buddy Dave to endure a family reunion with the in-laws where the same uncle will ask me to pull his finger for the thousandth time.

Maybe a lightning delay or two, not enough to end the round, but enough to shake them up a bit and to give them all time to think about some common courtesy involving a true-blue friend.

Perhaps getting stuck behind a foursome of 90-year-old women who really, really like to take their time — would that be the worst thing in the world?

So what type of person am I? Well, at least I've never complained about good food at a restaurant just for a free meal.

Don't judge me!

Dave McElhinny is the North Bureau Chief for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at dmcelhinny@tribweb.com or via Twitter @DaveMcTrib.

