Greeensburg Salvation Army unit gets kids ready for school
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
The Salvation Army of Greensburg will host a back to school bash on Aug. 19 at its 131 E. Otterman St. office and in nearby St. Clair Park.

As students begin preparations to resume classes in the coming weeks, the Salvation Army of Greensburg is offering some assistance with a “Back to School Bash” from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 19.

Those attending will be provided book bags, haircuts, dental screenings, food and fun activities including a bounce house, all free of charge.

“This is our fifth annual event,” says Chris Mackneer, unit director of development.

Over 100 volunteers are expected to assist as many as 400 children.

“It's truly a community event,” Mackneer says.

Children are provided several pairs of socks, underclothing and T-shirts to begin their school year.

New this year are vouchers provided by St. Vincent de Paul to purchase sneakers, Mackneer says.

The event takes place both at the Salvation Army unit, 131 E. Otterman St., and at nearby St. Clair Park.

Those interested in participating must reside in one of the following zip codes: 15619, 15633, 15601, 15635 or 15662.

Financial donations toward or contributions of youth sizes socks and underclothing are needed, Mackneer says.

For more information, contact Mackneer at 724-834-3335, ext. 103.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

