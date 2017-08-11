Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Master glass cutter still at the grindstone
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Master glass cutter Peter O'Rourke demonstrates engraving in his Mt. Pleasant glass shop.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
O'Rourke Crystal and Antique Glass in the Mt. Pleasant Glass Center offers fine glassware and replacements from Lenox, Waterford, L.E. Smith and other renowne glass companies.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
A mock-up of the gift bowl master glass cutter Peter O'Rourke made for the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Master glass cutter Peter O'Rourke has collected thousands of items now for sale at O'Rourke Crystal and Antique Glass in the Mt. Pleasant Glass Center.

Updated 2 hours ago

Peter O'Rourke knows that he's taking a chance by reopening his glass shop in the space he shared with the now-defunct Mt. Pleasant Glass Museum.

The building's original tenant, Lenox Glass, closed when consumer interest waned in its fine china and crystal products. In turn, the museum closed in March when funding dried up.

Will he have success where two others failed?

"I couldn't give up on it yet," says the master glass cutter who came to Lenox from his native Ireland in 1981 and stayed through its closing in 2002.

Reopening activities are planned for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at O'Rourke Crystal and Antique Glass in the Mt. Pleasant Glass Center, 402 E. Main St.

The day's activities will include glass-cutting demonstrations during which visitors will be able to try their own hands at the art.

"What I'm trying to do now, I'm seeing that the younger people aren't really that interested" in cut and engraved glassware, O'Rourke says. "So we're going to try and demonstrate the cutting of the glass and what goes into it. Maybe they'll stop and think that it's just not something that comes from the shelf, that there is a process in making it."

If there is interest, O'Rourke will continue to schedule demonstrations.

If not, he says, he'll only hold on for so long.

Fighting a battle

"It has come to the stage, for me, of when do I throw in the towel? And I'm going to let that be known. I want to keep it alive until we get the next generation to keep it going. I see a lot of museums and a lot of antique stores closing; they're not fighting the battle," he says.

"I'm not ashamed to say that someday, if people don't show the interest, I'm not going to fight it either."

The shop, open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, offers fine glassware and replacement pieces from Lenox, L.E. Smith, Waterford and other renowned glass lines. Pieces that demonstrate O'Rourke's glass cutting and engraving skills also are displayed, and he takes orders for custom-designed, hand-cut items.

Shelves are filled with hundreds, maybe thousands, of pieces O'Rourke has collected over the years, including Lenox stock that he bought when the factory folded.

"I like to antique-hunt, and I had that sickness in the '90s, and I bought too much stuff. But now I have this nice display space and I'm recovering from my sickness," he says. "It was always my dream, when I retired, to travel and do antique shows and maybe do a little demonstration with the cutting. But now that isn't worthwhile because of the cost of traveling, and then you're fighting the weather, and the interest has gone down; so I'm just going to use this as my base."

O'Rourke says changing times probably account for diminished interest in heirloom-quality glassware. Lifestyles are more casual now than in the days of the formal dinner in the formal dining room where the good china and crystal were displayed, but rarely used.

The key to success, he says, is "what we're still trying to figure out. At what age do people get interested in this?

"We always say it's older people who like this kind of thing," he adds. "Was it always the case that younger people didn't, and then at a certain age they became interested? That's what I'm hoping, that as the younger generation gets a little older, they'll remember what they'd seen at grandma's house and they'll become interested."

A life's work

O'Rourke, 64, has devoted most of his life to making beautiful glass.

He was apprenticed to Galway Crystal in Ireland in 1970 and, in seven years, worked his way up to master cutter status.

In the late 1970s, as Ireland's glass industry was slowing down and O'Rourke was fearful of having to lay off his group of apprentices, good news came from across the pond.

"Lenox put an ad in the Galway paper looking for glass cutters," O'Rourke says. "I didn't know where Mt. Pleasant was or anything like that. I applied for (my apprentices), not intending to come myself, but just to get jobs for five or six of them.

"(Lenox) contacted me for more information, so I had to tell them the truth, that I was only looking for jobs for the other guys," he explains. "But a guy came over and I met him in a bar, and he convinced me to come over myself for two weeks just to see. I couldn't turn down two weeks' vacation.

"While I was here, they kept trying to entice me to come myself and finally they made it worthwhile. I sold everything and came (with wife Bernadette and daughters Sharon and Roberta) in 1981. It was a big step but I took it in a way that, if things didn't work out, I would be returning very soon; but Lenox really treated me very well."

Through Lenox, O'Rourke was chosen to engrave a gift for the inauguration of President Ronald Reagan, a commission that has continued through every inauguration to the present.

"We started with a jelly bean jar for Reagan," he says. "Lenox did a lot of state department work, they did all the china for the White House, that kind of thing. They wanted something for Reagan and they started with a jelly bean jar."

Subsequent presidents and vice presidents were gifted with engraved glass bowls, mock-ups of which are displayed in O'Rourke's shop.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

