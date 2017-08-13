Sprankle's Neighborhood Markets take groceries to the doorstep

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not everyone loves grocery shopping.

Sprankle's Neighborhood Markets in Leechburg, Kittanning and Vandergrift are here to help, offering free grocery weekly delivery for their customers.

For more than 20 years, Sprankle's has shopped for customers that can't — or prefer not to — make a trip to the grocery store.

Maria Amorino, 75, resides in Lee Haven Towers in Leechburg.

She depends on weekly grocery deliveries and says she likes to “mix up her grocery selections”— particularly enjoying freshly baked items from Sprankle's bakery.

Sidelined by a hip replacement surgery three years ago, Amorino heard about the complimentary delivery service from a friend.

She says she is unable to walk to shop for groceries now.

“This means a lot to me and I can use my food stamps,” she says. “I am grateful.”

Residents of Leechburg, West Leechburg, Apollo, Hyde Park, Gilpin Township and the Crossroads area comprise Sprankle's delivery area.

Sprankle's employees Ruth Majocha and Karen Kalmar roll up their sleeves all day, every Tuesday acting as “shoppers” for about 40 weekly deliveries.

“It's a fun day,” Majocha says.

Together, the ladies shop the shelves, bag individual orders and line up grocery carts for delivery.

Volunteers Andy and Sue Young deliver every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers order groceries via weekly phone calls placed by Kalmar on Mondays. Kalmar says some customers are particular with brand names while others choose generic.

Lottery tickets, bananas, cigarettes and ice cream are popular, she says.

“We are full-service shopping,” Kalmar says. “We provide a nice community service and it's wonderful because it is free and our customers depend on us.”

Owner Doug Sprankle continued the service, already up and running, when his father purchased the store 18 years ago.

“We felt it was beneficial to people who were home bound to have access to a grocery store without leaving their home,” Sprankle says.

Later, Sprankle's offered the service to everyone.

Sprankle says the majority of customers are senior citizens, with folks recovering from surgeries, accidents and new moms also utilizing the service.

According to Sprankle, the average person spends 53 hours annually procuring groceries. “Let's face it, we are so busy anymore anything that helps us save time is important,” he says.

The oldest customer?

“A 99-year-old,” says Kalmar.

No minimum order is required either. “We probably average $200-$300 on each order,” Kalmar says.

Delivery is offered year-round and Sprankle notes that deliveries increase during bad weather and winter.

“Our customers count on us for their food needs,” Sprankle says. “We have a wonderful staff that receive high praise every week. Our goal is to continue to offer this service free of fees.”

Another Alle-Kiski grocer, Golden Dawn in New Kensington offers home delivery, charging a $10 delivery fee with a $20 minimum order required.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.