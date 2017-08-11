Take me out to the (old time) ball game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Visitors to Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village on Aug. 19 can step back in (sports') time as two teams face off in 1860s-style "base ball."

The Washington County site, part of the Senator John Heinz History Center museum system, will host a doubleheader of the game (originally written as two words) between the Addison Mountain Stars and the Somerset Frost Sons of Thunder.

The teams will suit up in vintage-style uniforms and follow the rules commonly used 150 years ago.

KQV radio host Paul Guggenheimer will emcee the game, interact with fans and interpret some of the more unique rules of the era - such as not wearing gloves, using equipment made of solid wood, and adhering to a strict protocol of gentlemanly behavior.

Games are planned for 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The SpringHouse Country Market and Restaurant from Washington will sell traditional ballpark foods, like hot dogs, popcorn, peanuts, along with homemade apple pie, ice cream and root beer floats.

Visitors can also explore 16,000 years of history at Meadowcroft, a National Historic Landmark in Avella. The 16th Century Eastern Woodland Indian Village allows guests to step inside a wigwam and try out an atlati, a spear thrower used by prehistoric hunters. At Meadowcroft's 19th Century Upper Ohio Valley Village, visitors can see elements of every day family life, watch a blacksmith forge red-hot iron and enjoy a lesson in a one-room schoolhouse.

The Vintage Base Ball Day event is included with regular admission of $15 for adults, $14 for senior citizens and $7 for children ages 6-17.

Details: 724-587-3412 or www.heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.