Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Nationwide 'Fan Favorite' poster features Ligonier Country Market
Mary Pickels | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
Farmers Market Coalition
Ligonier Country Market's entry, by artist Sue Hrubes, was the 'Fan Favorite' winner in the Farmers Market Coalition 2017 poster contest.
Farmers Market Coalition
Ligonier Country Market vendor Sue Hrubes from Sue's Re-creations originally designed the winning poster for a Southern Alleghenies regional art contest.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Derry Township artist and Ligonier Country Market vendor designed a poster that has won "Fan Favorite" status in the 2017 Farmers Market Coalition poster contest.

Sue Hrubes, a local art instructor, designed the sketch of an autumn scene, featuring pumpkins, cornstalks and gourds, drawing by hand with inspiration from another vendor's table, according to a Farmers Market Coalition release.

Originally designed for a Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art regional art contest, it later became the market's poster entry. Market vendors helped Hrubes arrange the display, and family members covered her own booth while she drew.

At executive director Cari Frei's urging, Ligonier Country Market Facebook fans, vendors, vendor Facebook fans and community organizations rallied to cast the winning votes.

According to the Farmers Market Coalition, 100 farmers markets nationwide submitted "beautiful and informative designs," with what it called a "heated competition" for Fan Favorite.

A posting on the market's Facebook notes, "Our little ol' Market has been heard of nationwide!!! It put our town on the map once again and honored our founding fathers!"

Ligonier Country Market sets up Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 30 at the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm, corner of old Route 30 and Spring Street, and features "make it-bake it-grow it" vendors and free family activities and music.

The Farmers Market Coalition is a national nonprofit whose mission is "to strengthen farmers markets for the benefit of farmers, consumers, and communities."

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.