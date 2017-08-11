Nationwide 'Fan Favorite' poster features Ligonier Country Market

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Derry Township artist and Ligonier Country Market vendor designed a poster that has won "Fan Favorite" status in the 2017 Farmers Market Coalition poster contest.

Sue Hrubes, a local art instructor, designed the sketch of an autumn scene, featuring pumpkins, cornstalks and gourds, drawing by hand with inspiration from another vendor's table, according to a Farmers Market Coalition release.

Originally designed for a Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art regional art contest, it later became the market's poster entry. Market vendors helped Hrubes arrange the display, and family members covered her own booth while she drew.

At executive director Cari Frei's urging, Ligonier Country Market Facebook fans, vendors, vendor Facebook fans and community organizations rallied to cast the winning votes.

According to the Farmers Market Coalition, 100 farmers markets nationwide submitted "beautiful and informative designs," with what it called a "heated competition" for Fan Favorite.

A posting on the market's Facebook notes, "Our little ol' Market has been heard of nationwide!!! It put our town on the map once again and honored our founding fathers!"

Ligonier Country Market sets up Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 30 at the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm, corner of old Route 30 and Spring Street, and features "make it-bake it-grow it" vendors and free family activities and music.

The Farmers Market Coalition is a national nonprofit whose mission is "to strengthen farmers markets for the benefit of farmers, consumers, and communities."

