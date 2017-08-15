Former detective's story of adopting 2 brothers to get movie treatment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jack Mook's life story, from single Pittsburgh detective to adoptive dad of two young boys, to newly married man with three additional kids, retired and operating a boxing gym, sounds like the stuff of movies.

And soon, he hopes, it will be.

Years ago, while still on the police force, Mook met brothers Josh and Jessee Lyle at Steel City Boxing in Spring Hill, where he volunteered as a trainer.

After becoming concerned about their home environment, he took a deep breath, opened his heart and his home and became the boys' foster parent in 2012.

By September 2014, the boys were standing before a judge who oversaw their adoption, and they officially became Mooks.

Mook's story is now headed for the big screen, with plans for a 2018 release, he says.

"The screenplay is written," says Mook, 47.

Although he had been approached in the past by big name production companies, including Disney and Warner Bros., he was not comfortable with the idea of losing rights to the story or not being permitted to talk about plans.

"Mutual friends introduced me to Bob (Magill)," Mook says.

A Pittsburgh-based producer whose recent credits include TLC's "Growing Up Evancho," Magill also attended Mook's alma mater, North Catholic High School.

"I thought I might as well go with a local guy. He interviewed me and the boys every Wednesday night for seven, eight months at our house," Mook says.

His own story as a police officer, and that of his father, also named Jack Mook and also a former high-ranking Pittsburgh police officer, will be part of the film.

"I signed a contract with Bob. I'm like a consultant," Mook says.

Local production and oversight were important, he says.

"We are sticking to our guns and having it filmed here in Pittsburgh. We want it to be as authentic as possible, as true as possible. ... We are not going to 'Hollywoodize' this at all," he says.

Magill serves as screenwriter, director and producer of the upcoming film.

"When you are writing a true story, you almost have to become ... the person it's focusing on," says Magill.

"I interviewed everyone in his world, related to the film," he says.

Mook's relationship with his father is important in telling the story of Mook's decision to pursue custody of the boys.

"They are both Irish, North Side tough guys. ... They have an amazing bond through their police work," Magill says.

The film is in pre-production, with locations being scouted and financing secured.

Magill says vetting from other film production professionals of his first feature-length film has been "stellar."

"We are looking for distribution deals, national and international. ... We have a number of interested investors. We have access to a number of A-list (actors). ... We can't get them to read the script until we get partial funding. We are very close," Magill says.

The film, he says, will be a "feel good" movie everyone can see, with locations Pittsburghers will recognize.

"We hope to roll cameras this fall," Magill says.

Updates will be posted to his website, bobmagill.com, he says.

Mook's sons, Josh, now 18, and Jessee, now 14, are doing well.

"Josh is a four-time Golden Gloves champion. Jessee won it one year. They attend North Hills School District. They are both healthy," he says.

"They are turning into regular children. It took years. ... They are turning out to be fantastic, no disciplinary problems," Mook says.

"I spoke to the boys about (the movie) and they were okay with it. ... I'll protect the boys during the entire process. It's too positive of a story to keep quiet. I just feel if it gets told then other children will get safe," he says.

Mook says after former Tribune-Review reporter Margaret Harding wrote about him and the boys, and his efforts to navigate the health care system for foster children, his story received national coverage.

"When the news kept on coming, it was like a positive reaction to people adopting children. The feedback was people getting involved," he says.

Mook, who added wife Mary and her three children, Claire, 22, Steve, 19, and Thomas, 17, to his brood almost two years ago, is a happy family man.

"I got a whole tribe now," he says, laughing.

Mook is retired from the police force and opened Jack's Boxing Gym on Perry Highway in Pittsburgh in December.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.