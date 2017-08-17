Are there ghosts? Paranormal documentary at Oaks claims to have proof

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $30 for screening and Q&A; $50 includes paranormal evidence presentation; $200 for VIP meet and greet and dinner

Documentarian and paranormal investigator Chad Calek will bring his new film, "Sir Noface Lives," to the Oaks Theater in Oakmont on Aug. 21.

The documentary chronicles the Australian government-sanctioned paranormal investigation of Cockatoo Island, conducted by Craig Powell of the West Sydney Paranormal Research Team. The film claims to show a full-body apparition that proves the existence of ghosts.

The "Sir Noface Lives" tour, hosted by Calek and producer Justin Holstein, includes a presentation of Calek and Holstein's most compelling evidence gathered over the past 25 years, question and answer sessions, and two-hour VIP meet and greet dinner with the hosts.

Calek is best known for his autobiographical "American Ghost Hunter" documentary, which chronicled the Calek family's 20-year battle with the paranormal, including Calek's attempt to determine if his own mother's alleged "possession" issues were authentic or merely a case of mistaken mental illness. "American Ghost Hunter" can be seen on Hulu.

Although known for capturing some of the most compelling evidence in the history of the paranormal field, Calek also developed a reputation as staunch "debunker" who has discovered rational explanations to many of the world's most famous paranormal legends.

Calek was the co-star and director of A&E's "Paranormal State," which debuted in 2008 and ran for five seasons. He also starred in the network's spin-off, "The Ghost Prophecies," which documented his life as a professional filmmaker who doubles as a paranormal investigator. It co-starred Holstein.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer.