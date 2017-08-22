Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, touts fashion labels, slams critic

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, then Treasury Secretary-designate Stephen Mnuchin and his then-fiancee, Louise Linton, arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. Linton offered a condescending response to a social media critic on Aug. 21, 2017, telling a mother of three that that she was “adorably out of touch.” Mnuchin and Linton were married in June.
In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, then Treasury Secretary-designate Stephen Mnuchin and his then-fiancee, Louise Linton, arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. Linton offered a condescending response to a social media critic on Aug. 21, 2017, telling a mother of three that that she was “adorably out of touch.” Mnuchin and Linton were married in June.

Updated 38 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, blasted as “adorably out of touch” a person who criticized her Instagram post in which Linton depicted her designer-label outfit.

Linton posted the picture of herself Monday getting off a government plane in Kentucky with Mnuchin. In her post, she mentioned several designer labels for her all-white outfit, including Tom Ford and Valentino.

The commenter responded: “Glad we could pay for your little getaway. (hash)deplorable.”

Linton, an actress, responded on Instagram by calling the commenter “adorably out of touch.” She suggested she and Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive and hedge fund investor, contributed more to the U.S. economy and paid more in taxes than her critic.

“Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you'd be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours,” Linton added.

She went on to call the commenter's response “passive aggressive” and “nasty” before ending her retort with a suggestion that the critic, “go chill out and watch the new game of thrones.”

Linton's Instagram account is private, but a screengrab of her response has circulated online. Linton and the Treasury Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Mnuchin was visiting Kentucky Monday for an appearance with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and a tour of Fort Knox.

The Scottish-born Linton apologized last year amid criticism of a self-published memoir of a year she spent in Africa as a teen, and withdrew the book. Critics deemed it inaccurate in its depiction of life on the continent. An excerpt was published online by The Telegraph, but taken down by the British newspaper “in light of the concerns raised by readers.”

Linton has also had small roles in films and television shows and more recently worked as a producer. Mnuchin produced several films before being tapped for the Treasury post by President Donald Trump. The pair married in June in a ceremony attended by the president.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.