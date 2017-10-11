Harrison Twp. hosts inaugural Harvest Festival

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Joyce Hanz | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
The inaugural Harrison Township Harvest Festival will be held on the grounds of Highlands Middle School, Natrona Heights.
Tribune-Review file
Updated 4 hours ago

Celebrate changing leaves and cooler temperatures during a new fall festival in Harrison Township.

The inaugural Harvest Festival is set on the grounds of Highlands Middle School on Oct. 14.

Sponsored by the Harrison Township Recreational Board, event organizer/volunteer Todd Stanzione says a successful Christmas event last year motivated the board to create this fall festival.

“We want to get the community involved and bring back the old-fashioned tradition of community gatherings in Harrison,” he says.

The Christmas festival and parade held last year exceeded expectations, with almost 2,000 more participants than expected.

“We want to grow on this new fall festival and have this as a staple event that happens annually within the township,” Stanzione says.

Free children's activities will include caricatures, face painting, hay rides, pumpkin painting and bouncy houses.

Take the kiddos to check out the fire trucks from Hilltop Hose Co. and catch a sneak peek of the upcoming Harrison Township bike/pedestrian trail that will be on display.

More than 35 vendors are scheduled, with more being added daily, says Stanzione.

Bring a lawn chair and settle in for a free concert by popular Jimmy Buffett impersonator/performer Tom Watt ­­—The Buffettman and The Fruitcakes from 3-6 p.m.

Munch on delicious fare from food trucks and vendors including The Hot Dog Guys, Ladylocks By Carlene, Cora Lee Cupcakes, Applewood Cookery (BBQ), LA Tacos, Natrona Bottling Co., Girls Lunch Box and more.

The event is rain or shine. Sanzione says tents will be set up in case of rain.

“Townships have changed over the last decade or so and after seeing a hiatus in events the next generation is stepping up and they want their children to experience all of the traditions that we had growing up,” Stanzione says.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

