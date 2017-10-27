Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary dollhouse show in its 39th year

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
Lidia Gamble of Derry admires porcelain dolls at Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary's 2015 dollhouse and miniature show.
The 39th annual Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Dollhouse and Miniature Show, set for Oct. 29 at the Ramada Greensburg, will include a raffle for an American-made Tudor-style dollhouse provided by Debbie McManus of Lynlott Miniatures in Aspinwall.
Christine Roof of Dormont talks about her 'Goldenrod Tea House' during the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary's 2015 dollhouse and miniature show.
A miniature dress shop was one feature of Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary's 2015 dollhouse and miniature show.
When looking at a handcrafted dollhouse, it's easy to overlook the fact that its tiny furnishings also are often made by hand.

Take the braided rugs, for example. Marguerite DeNardo of Delmont has been making them for well over half of her 80 years.

Examples of her handiwork, including the rugs, table runners, cross-stitched kitchen towels and more, will be among vendor items at the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary's 39th annual dollhouse and miniature show set for Oct. 29 in the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center.

DeNardo says her largest rug is a 4-inch-by-6-inch oval, which takes about 8 to 10 hours to make using three different-colored skeins of embroidery floss.

“They've always been one of my biggest sellers,” she says. Before moving to Delmont about three years ago, DeNardo sold at shows in her native New York and in Maine and New Jersey.

Joining DeNardo, whose business is called Miniatures by Marguerite, will be vendors from as near as Greensburg and as far as Ohio, Maryland and Virginia.

“We'll have a nice assortment of things for children and for collectors, things you could give a 5-year-old and things you wouldn't dare give a 5-year-old,” says auxiliary member and show co-chairwoman Nora Kemp.

Kemp says interest in dollhouses and miniatures has waxed and waned during the show's almost four-decade run, and currently seems to be waxing again.

“You see people coming in as young adults and then coming back with their kids and grandkids,” she says.

“Miniatures and dollhouse collecting can be shared between generations, can be enjoyed by anyone no matter their physical limits; makes use of every medium in the craft and art world, such as woodworking, fabric crafts and more; and has been magical for anyone with an imagination,” says Judy Mizikar, who formerly owned Just Miniature Scale in downtown Greensburg and now sells online under that name .

“I have done the show every year since it started,” Mizikar says. “Having the shop for decades in downtown Greensburg, I saw the dollhouse miniature interest in our area grow every year. It is fun to see girls, who came into my shop as little girls with their mothers and grandmothers, now bring their own children to the show.”

Mizikar will sell her own handcrafted pieces at the show, along with those from other artisans. She'll also provide free miniature Christmas trees for young attendees to decorate.

Another special feature will be a raffle for an American-made Tudor-style dollhouse provided by Debbie McManus of Lynlott Miniatures in Aspinwall. A ticket will be $2.

“Lynlott is the only brick-and-mortar dollhouse store left in the area,” Kemp says. “They're celebrating their 40th anniversary this year.”

Proceeds from the show will benefit scholarships to local students who are majoring in any medicine-related field. Each year, Kemp says, the auxiliary presents five $2,000 scholarships.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

