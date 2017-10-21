Drag Queen Storytime at Carnegie Library on North Side aims to give 'back to the community'
Akasha Lestat Van-Cartier thought “Leonardo, the Terrible Monster” was the perfect book to kick off this month's Drag Queen Storytime at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's Allegheny branch on the North Side on Saturday.
“I think we're going to start off with our first about people like me: monsters,” Van-Cartier told the crowd. “Because I'm big and I'm scary and fun to play with.”
The program is designed to promote respect, diversity and challenge gender stereotypes. It's modeled after the original Drag Queen Story Hour that started in San Francisco in 2014. After parents in the Pittsburgh area requested a similar program, Caitie Morphew, a children's specialist at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh recruited Van-Cartier. Saturday marked the third installment for the monthly program at the library.
“It's a way to show Drag Queens in a different light.” Van-Cartier said. “We're not just performers and transgender illusionists. We actually can give something back to the community.”
Andrew Russell is a tribune-review staff writer.