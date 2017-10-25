Video: Steelers Antonio Brown hosts his first women's football clinic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown is usually double and triple teamed by opposing defenses.

On Oct. 24, he had much more attention being paid to him. Brown had to fend off 200 women at the first Antonio Brown 101 Women's Clinic sponsored by CoverGirl and hosted by ProCamps at Cool Springs Sports Complex in Bethel Park.

Founded in 1998, ProCamps is a best-in-class event management and sports marketing company specializing in developing, managing, and operating camps, appearances, brand activations, and related experiences for professional athletes

The three-and-a-half hour event kicked off with a cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres before the women took the field, dressed in workout clothes, and participated in various stations specializing in fundamental football skills as well as an opportunity to play in touch football games.

"There was a lot of great energy out there," Brown said.

Thank you @CoverGirl for sponsoring my 1st Women's Football 101 Clinic! I had a blast! Next year, same time/same place? #GameFace pic.twitter.com/4XMSBhkqjK — Antonio Brown (@AB84) October 25, 2017

"It means a lot to us to have female supporters, who not only watch the game every Sunday for themselves but also for their children and families," he said. "I hope this clinic would teach them a lot of physical skills as well as the importance of exercising and taking care of their bodies. They can also learn about working together and the importance of camaraderie among teammates."

Brown said they asked a lot of questions and he even received a few touchdown celebration tips from these football fanatics.

"It's a great event on behalf of CoverGirl," Brown said. "There were some really amazing women out there who had the chance to experience football with me on the field."

They also got to strike a pose with Brown, as well as experience the look they want with a makeover using CoverGirl products and take a 360 game-face huddle picture.

During the evening, the Styx song "Renegade," known for its ability to pump-up the crowd at Heinz Field on Pittsburgh's North Side, played in the background as the women ran, jumped and dove for footballs on the artificial turf inside the sports complex. Area high school and college coaches were the evening's instructors.

Friends Kathleen Petulla of Gibsonia and Teri Schall of Wexford each have three sons and husbands who are huge Steelers fans so the women came to the clinic.

"We have to send our sons pictures," says Schall, who had her first interception almost returned for a touchdown. "And we came out at the end looking better because we are wearing CoverGirl makeup. It was a wonderful night."

"We don't know a lot about football, that's why we came," Petulla said. "And we wanted to learn more about Antonio Brown, and see how he would interact with us. We had a great time, learned about cradling the football like a baby, and we didn't get injured."

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.