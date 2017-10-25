Going once! Sports memorabilia on the auction block including a game-worn Mario Lemieux jersey
It's no secret ... Americans idolize athletes.
Whether it be baseball, football, basketball, hockey ... we all want a chance at a piece of our idols.
On Oct. 28, Dan Morphy Auctions , offers up a multitude of sports memorabilia items, including Pittsburgh Steelers championship rings, autographed baseballs and photos.
Pedro Alvarez
Mickey Mantle
Put in a bid on a lot of three Steelers pennants, an autographed Mickey Mantle photograph, a signed Pedro Alvarez photo and game-worn glove or a Roberto Clemente signed "Lines One Over Second" print. There are more than 500 items up for bid.
If nothing there strikes your fancy, through Oct. 29, sports lovers can bid on 2,800 pieces memorabilia through Robert Edwards Auctions.
The items are expected to sell for between $8-$10 million, a release says.
Babe Ruth
Among the items of note: a 1988-1989 game-worn Mario Lemieux jersey, now with a bid of $10,000; a Mario Lemieux rookie card, current bid $7,500; a Babe Ruth rookie card, current bid $400,000; a Ty Cobb rookie card, current bid $1,100.