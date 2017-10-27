Best places to retire? Pittsburgh ranks No. 8 for 2018; Lancaster No. 2; Philadelphia 19th

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sarasota, Fla., as the best retirement spot in the U.S.? OK, we can get behind that. Sandy Gulf Coast beaches, lots of mid-century modern architecture and high-class cultural amenities like opera, symphony and theater.

Pennsylvania's own Lancaster as No. 2? We might need a little more to convince us than the nation's oldest farmers market and the birthplace of Peeps.

But that's the word from an Oct. 2 article from U.S. News & World Report , listing the 35 top spots providing a high quality of life at an affordable price.

Along with all the "best" accolades Pittsburgh has received in recent years, our beloved city of bridges checks in at a respectable No. 8.

(Take that, Philly — you're a distant No. 19. But honestly, we're surprised you made the list at all.)

Pittsburgh, PA made the list of best places to retire in 2018. Take a look at the other cities that made the list! https://t.co/bZv956wZn6 — Housecall (@HousecallBlog) October 26, 2017

What's great about Pittsburgh? First, it's a sports fan's paradise. Next come its world-class universities and hospitals. Then, its affordability, with median home value of $136,700. Put a cherry on top with free public transportation for those 65 and older.

Apparently, U.S. News thinks Philadelphia will appeal to history buffs, due to its many museums and national historic sites. (Though we think the Liberty Bell is actually kind of puny, for all the hype it gets.) Like the Burgh, Philly is relatively affordable and has great universities and hospitals, and it has professional football, baseball and basketball teams — just watch out for the fans.

Fun fact: The Philadelphia Eagles have a jail in their stadium because their fans are so rowdy. @hofzing — Dominica Simpson (@dominica_sos) November 27, 2016

What might be even more surprising is that Allentown is ranked No. 25, though we think the praise it gets is rather faint: Affordability, proximity to health care and four distinct seasons, including SNOW in the winter. Yeah, like shoveling is high on the average retiree's list.

My family lives in Allentown, I went in the winter once and it was so magical, all those historic buildings I can only imagine the summer! — mariah (@ryeosorio) July 25, 2017

But if Allentown is a surprise, what about Grand Rapids, Mich., at No. 4? Yes, the yearly average snowfall is 68 inches, but the old Rust Belt furniture-manufacturing city is enjoying a resurgence as a Midwest art mecca with world-class museums, gardens and sculpture park, along with an annual city-wide ArtPrize exhibition with $500,000 in awards. Access to health care is good, and median rent is $726.

Curious about how Artprize affects Grand Rapids? Read our latest blog to find out: https://t.co/yaRT6XvaAl — Brothers Leather (@brosleather) October 11, 2017

Florida lived up to its long standing as a retirement mecca, with eight cities on the list. Following Sarasota are Daytona Beach (7), Fort Myers (15), Orlando (20), Jacksonville (23), Lakeland (26), Tampa (29) and Miami (30). No surprises there.

Texas garnered second place with six, with San Antonio top-ranked at No. 3. For more heat and sun, there's Honolulu at No. 24 and Phoenix at No. 34.

Life plan:Serve 20 years defending my country in the Marine Corps, then retire on the beaches of Honolulu Hawaii and eat sushi until I die — Dutch (@DutchGruter) April 25, 2016

The 2018 Best Places to Retire were determined by factors including housing affordability, desirability, retiree taxes, the happiness index, job market and healthcare quality. These measures were selected and weighted based on a public survey of pre-retirees (age 45-59) and retirement-age individuals (age 60 and up) across the U.S to find out what matters most when considering a place to retire.

Data sources include the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.