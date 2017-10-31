Pittsburgh Pet Expo promises 200 exhibits, including stingrays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $10, $9 for seniors and active military, children 10 and under are free, and pets are free but must be leashed.

Gather the family — including the animals in your household — and head to the 14th annual Pittsburgh Pet Expo presented by Healthy Pet Products Nov. 3 to 5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The event will feature competitions, celebrity meet-and-greets, demonstrations, shows, adoptions, giveaways and photo opportunities.

“The Pittsburgh Pet Expo is great for those who have pets as well as those looking for a pet,” says Rocco Lamanna, show manager. “There will be plenty of animals available for adoption.”

Lamanna says he expects 14,000 guests over the three-day event. The show's 200-plus exhibits of pet-related products and services, entertainment and hands-on attractions for the whole family cover more than two acres of indoor space.

It's the second largest pet expo in the country, Lamanna says. New this year is a sanctioned International Cat Association cat show will include Allbreed & Household Pet Judging, Feline Fashion Show and a Feline Cosplay Contest, as well as some of the rarest breeds, like the Burmilla, Cornish Rex and Pixie-Bob.

The world's only self-contained stingray exhibit offers an opportunity to safely view and touch these creatures during a hands-on educational experience.

Other highlights include a grooming competition and a handicapped pet seminar. The grooming competition brings attention to rescued dogs that need homes.

North American Diving Dogs perform dock diving. That Guy with the Birds, Kenny Sprouse, will provide a fun way to learn about parrots and birds from around the world. The Steel City Reptile demonstration will be done by Tom Kelly and other experts and allow attendees the opportunity for hands-on interaction and photos with snakes, tortoises, frogs and lizards.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.