Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Pittsburgh Pet Expo promises 200 exhibits, including stingrays

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
A Great Dane visits at a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. This year's event is Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
A Great Dane visits at a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. This year's event is Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
A dog gets groomed at a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. This year's event is Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
A dog gets groomed at a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. This year's event is Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
The Flying Houndz Frisbee Trick Dog Show entertains at 'Animal Arena' at a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. It's returning this year for the event Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH PET EXPO
The Flying Houndz Frisbee Trick Dog Show entertains at 'Animal Arena' at a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. It's returning this year for the event Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
A dog strikes a pose for the pet costume contest at a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. The contest is returning this year for the event Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. The costume contest grand finale is Nov. 5.
PITTSBURGH PET EXPO
A dog strikes a pose for the pet costume contest at a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. The contest is returning this year for the event Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. The costume contest grand finale is Nov. 5.
This kitten was awaiting adoption at a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. This year's event is Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH PET EXPO
This kitten was awaiting adoption at a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. This year's event is Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
That Guy with the Birds is Kenny Sprouse who will provide a fun way to learn about Parrots and birds from around the world at the Pittsburgh Pet Expo, Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH PET EXPO
That Guy with the Birds is Kenny Sprouse who will provide a fun way to learn about Parrots and birds from around the world at the Pittsburgh Pet Expo, Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
The Steel City Reptile demonstration will be done by Tom Kelly and other experts and allow attendees the opportunity for hands-on interaction and photos with snakes, tortoises, frogs and lizards at the Pittsburgh Pet Expo, Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
JIM JUDKIS
The Steel City Reptile demonstration will be done by Tom Kelly and other experts and allow attendees the opportunity for hands-on interaction and photos with snakes, tortoises, frogs and lizards at the Pittsburgh Pet Expo, Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
An overall view of a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. This year's event is Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
JIM JUDKIS
An overall view of a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. This year's event is Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
This kitten was awaiting adoption at a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. This year's event is Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH PET EXPO
This kitten was awaiting adoption at a previous Pittsburgh Pet Expo. This year's event is Nov. 3-5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

Updated 5 hours ago

Gather the family — including the animals in your household — and head to the 14th annual Pittsburgh Pet Expo presented by Healthy Pet Products Nov. 3 to 5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The event will feature competitions, celebrity meet-and-greets, demonstrations, shows, adoptions, giveaways and photo opportunities.

“The Pittsburgh Pet Expo is great for those who have pets as well as those looking for a pet,” says Rocco Lamanna, show manager. “There will be plenty of animals available for adoption.”

Lamanna says he expects 14,000 guests over the three-day event. The show's 200-plus exhibits of pet-related products and services, entertainment and hands-on attractions for the whole family cover more than two acres of indoor space.

It's the second largest pet expo in the country, Lamanna says. New this year is a sanctioned International Cat Association cat show will include Allbreed & Household Pet Judging, Feline Fashion Show and a Feline Cosplay Contest, as well as some of the rarest breeds, like the Burmilla, Cornish Rex and Pixie-Bob.

The world's only self-contained stingray exhibit offers an opportunity to safely view and touch these creatures during a hands-on educational experience.

Other highlights include a grooming competition and a handicapped pet seminar. The grooming competition brings attention to rescued dogs that need homes.

North American Diving Dogs perform dock diving. That Guy with the Birds, Kenny Sprouse, will provide a fun way to learn about parrots and birds from around the world. The Steel City Reptile demonstration will be done by Tom Kelly and other experts and allow attendees the opportunity for hands-on interaction and photos with snakes, tortoises, frogs and lizards.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.