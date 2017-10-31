Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Happy Halloween: Readers' submitted costume pics are all treats

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
Greta and Stella Magnusen, New Kensington
Greta and Stella Magnusen, New Kensington
Greta and Stella Magnusen, New Kensington
Greta and Stella Magnusen, New Kensington
Gia Fornalczyk, Jeannette
Gia Fornalczyk, Jeannette
'Bella,' Karen Marchewka, Connellsville
'Bella,' Karen Marchewka, Connellsville
'Gucci,' Farrah Priest, Murrysville
'Gucci,' Farrah Priest, Murrysville
Milena Sciullo, Grove City
Milena Sciullo, Grove City
Sabatino Sciullo, Grove City
Sabatino Sciullo, Grove City
Ava and Noah Mcbriar
Ava and Noah Mcbriar
Lily Anne Semenko, Greensburg
Lily Anne Semenko, Greensburg
Giavonnah Stover. Brackenridge
Giavonnah Stover. Brackenridge
Rachel Ambrose, Irwin
Rachel Ambrose, Irwin
Gaby Howley (Goldilocks), Tanner Pezzano (papa bear), Savannah Howley (mama bear), and Marc Jaffre (baby bear) Irwin
Gaby Howley (Goldilocks), Tanner Pezzano (papa bear), Savannah Howley (mama bear), and Marc Jaffre (baby bear) Irwin
Marcy Ozorowski and Karen Blocker, Connellsville
Marcy Ozorowski and Karen Blocker, Connellsville
Crosby as the Stanely Cup hoisted by her dad Joe Leist. Houston, Texas, originally of Pittsburgh
Crosby as the Stanely Cup hoisted by her dad Joe Leist. Houston, Texas, originally of Pittsburgh
“Daisy,” Sharon Chodkowski, Leechburg
“Daisy,” Sharon Chodkowski, Leechburg
Beau Torrance (Danny) and Brynn Goydich (Sandy) getting ready for the Irwin Halloween parade
Beau Torrance (Danny) and Brynn Goydich (Sandy) getting ready for the Irwin Halloween parade
Lake Sharkins, Cheswick
Lake Sharkins, Cheswick
Emily Ambrose, Irwin
Emily Ambrose, Irwin
Joey Ambrose, Irwin
Joey Ambrose, Irwin
David and Diane Bonifati, Trafford
David and Diane Bonifati, Trafford

Updated 42 minutes ago

Halloween brings out the scary and the sweet in our Tribune-Review readers. We asked you to send in your best costume pictures and you delivered.

Grab a handful of candy and start scrolling.

We are accepting photos through Nov. 1. As your little goblins are heading out tonight for trick-or-treating, snap a few and send them to share@tribweb.com.

Please include names and hometowns for the costumed creatures.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.