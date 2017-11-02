Seton Hill University to hold annual Kristallnacht Remembrance service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The annual Kristallnacht Remembrance Interfaith Service will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 in St. Joseph Chapel at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.

This year's service marks the 79th anniversary of the events of Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Nazis burned synagogues, looted Jewish homes and businesses and killed individuals throughout Germany, Austria and other Nazi-controlled areas in a pogram known as Kristallnacht, “the night of broken glass.”

The term alludes to broken glass from windows shattered at Jewish-owned businesses. Kristallnacht resulted in the deaths of 91 Jews, the looting of 7,000 Jewish businesses, the arrest of 30,000 Jewish males and the desecration or destruction of 267 synagogues.

Speakers at the service will be Holocaust survivors Ruth Drescher, Yolanda Willis and Shulamit Bastacky, all of Pittsburgh.

Seton Hill graduates Kierhan Boyle and Brandon McNeill will receive the Ethel LeFrak Outstanding Student Scholar of the Holocaust Award, which recognizes students whose research demonstrates a keen and advanced understanding of the Holocaust or another genocide.

The service is sponsored by the university's National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education and the Office of Campus Ministry. Seton Hill has observed the anniversary of Kristallnacht with an annual service since the Holocaust education center was established in November 1987.

The center was a response to the urging of Pope John Paul II to recognize the significance of the Holocaust and to “promote the necessary historical and religious studies on this event which concerns the whole of humanity today.” Its primary purpose is the broad dissemination of scholarship on the root causes of anti-Semitism, its relation to the Holocaust and the implications from the Catholic perspective of both for today's world.

Details: 800-826-6234 or setonhill.edu

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.