Shop like Oprah with her list of favorite things on Amazon

The Associated Press | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
Oprah Winfrey’s annual list of her favorite things was released Thursday, Nov. 2, with 102 items for men, women, children and pets.
Nothing says ho, ho, ho quite like Oprah Winfrey's annual list of her favorite things.

Released Thursday, the shopping guide for 2017 is the longest yet at 102 items for men, women, children and pets. It spans cozy loungewear like a pair of sheepskin slides to pricey tech, including a $2,000 Samsung TV that turns into a framed work of art. There are food items, including dinner for four from New York City's famed Katz's deli, and home goods, too, such as an herb jar that will keep your thyme fresh.

There's even a free offering: downloads of Winfrey's conversations on her "Super Soul Sunday" show.

The list is shoppable at Amazon.com/Oprah , with discount codes for the site and the sites of the companies lucky enough to have been picked.

Here's a sampling of items:

• Snurk Duvet sets, with images of astronauts, princesses, dinosaurs and more, starting at $119.

• My Audio Pet Bluetooth Speaker, $29.99

• Katz's Three-course Dinner for Four, $125

• GoBone, which dog owners can move around at the touch of an app, $199.00

• Yellow Leaf Hammocks, $170-$195

