Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Pittsburgh Pet Expo's diverse attractions draw large crowd

Andrew Russell
Andrew Russell | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
Avery Wilson, 4, of Shaler, meets Pitter Patter a rescue cat from the Hancock County Animal Shelter in Hancock County, WV, during the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Avery Wilson, 4, of Shaler, meets Pitter Patter a rescue cat from the Hancock County Animal Shelter in Hancock County, WV, during the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Caroline Shaffer of Blair, OH watches Jude, her chocolate lab jump from the Doggy Diving ramp during the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Caroline Shaffer of Blair, OH watches Jude, her chocolate lab jump from the Doggy Diving ramp during the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Jenny Hu of Chengdu China competes in the first leg of the World Champion Model Dog Competition sponsored by the Nash Academy in Lexington KY at the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. World Champion Model Dog Competition is a dog grooming competition that uses fake dogs and is a popular form of competition in Asia. Pittsburgh's competition saw teams from South Korea, Taiwan, China and US competing for top honors.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Jenny Hu of Chengdu China competes in the first leg of the World Champion Model Dog Competition sponsored by the Nash Academy in Lexington KY at the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. World Champion Model Dog Competition is a dog grooming competition that uses fake dogs and is a popular form of competition in Asia. Pittsburgh's competition saw teams from South Korea, Taiwan, China and US competing for top honors.
Lola Caporuscio, 5 of Highland Park reacts to an Albino Texas Rat Snake at the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Lola Caporuscio, 5 of Highland Park reacts to an Albino Texas Rat Snake at the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Kia, an English bulldog at representing Mister O's Dog Training booth watches the crowd from behind her sunglasses at the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kia, an English bulldog at representing Mister O's Dog Training booth watches the crowd from behind her sunglasses at the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Abby Neft of Monroeville reacts to a Chihuahua at the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Abby Neft of Monroeville reacts to a Chihuahua at the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Roo, a handicapped chihuahua, watches the crowd at the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Roo, a handicapped chihuahua, watches the crowd at the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Triplets, Lauren Caporuscio, James Caporuscio and Lola Caporuscio, all 5 of Highland Park react to an Albino Texas Rat Snake at the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Triplets, Lauren Caporuscio, James Caporuscio and Lola Caporuscio, all 5 of Highland Park react to an Albino Texas Rat Snake at the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

The line for the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo stretched the length of the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday with a 25 minute wait to get inside. Over 5,000 visitors helped make this year's event the largest pet expo on the East Coast. For Nichole Felouzis, the director of the Hancock County Animal Shelter of Hancock County, W. Va., all those visitors provided a great opportunity to find good homes for pets in their shelter.

“We're a small county in West Virginia so we don't get as much traffic through the shelter,” said Felouzis. “Coming here is wonderful. Getting six adoptions in one day is truly a blessing.”

The expo featured more than 200 pet-related booths, a pet costume contest, the North American Diving Dogs Competition, The International Cat Association's World of Cats Show and the first leg of the World Champion Model Dog Competition tour, a competition where groomers are judged on how creatively they style a plush model of a poodle. While this form of grooming competition is popular in Asia, the Pittsburgh Pet Expo's event marks the first of its kind in North America. Teams from South Korea, Taiwan and China were on hand to compete with a U.S. team.

For Caroline Shaffer of Blair, Ohio, the Expo is a chance for Jude, her chocolate lab, to get one last round of dog diving in before the winter. In dog diving, a dog's handler tosses a toy into a large pool and the dog jumps off a ramp into the water. Dogs are judged on the distance they jump.

“It's his favorite thing in the world and where I live, they only do it during the summertime,” said Shaffer. “So, I come up so he can at least get a couple of jumps in before the winter.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.