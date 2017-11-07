Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium free for all Nov. 18-30

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium Creative Director Paul Selvaggio gets investigated by a curious red panda at the zoo, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
An endangered black rhino calf was born at The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
Visitors to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park are treated to a polar bear swimming above on Aug 9, 2014. The largest land predators on Earth, polar bears are recognized as threatened by the Endangered Species Act.
Keith Hodan | Trib Total Media
The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will show its appreciation for supporters by offering free admission from Nov. 18 through 30.

The zoo will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

Among attractions, visitors will be able to visit the zoo's news neighborhood, Jungle Odyssey, to observe ocelots, fossas, capybaras, anteaters and a pygmy hippo.

Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gates close at 4 p.m.

Details: pittsburghzoo.org/Event-FreeForAll

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

