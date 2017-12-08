This year's hot gift DNA kits answer age-old question: 'Who am I?'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's been used for everything from linking a suspect to a crime to determining dogs' daddies.

DNA testing has spawned a plethora of commercials, websites and television shows, all dangling potential answers to the tantalizing question many of us grapple with: "Who am I?"

For many people, tracing one's family tree may go back only a generation or two, depending on how well records were kept and how forthcoming family members are.

People who are adopted, or who have very small families, may wonder if something as casual as shared traits or cultural interests may be traced to their own DNA.

Some people may be trying to determine missing genetic information, concerned about health risks and the potential for inherited conditions that may be unknown to them.

Over-the-counter DNA kits are proving so popular that some are being marketed for the holidays.

It seems all some adults want for Christmas is to know who their ancestors were.

Among the most popular are those offered by Ancestry.com and 23andMe (a reference to the 23 pairs of chromosomes we all have, one set maternal, the other paternal.)

While Ancestry.com focuses on ethnicity, 23andMe offers two versions of genetic testing — one includes health and ancestry components, while the other is an ancestry only.

Prices range from $69 to $199, but several kits can be found at holiday sale prices online.

Submitting a sample appears relatively easy, and results are promised within six to eight weeks.

Some health agencies recommend people consult with genetic counselors before taking tests that claim to show one's potential for inherited conditions, and consider how they might respond to any forthcoming information.

No surprises in results

East Huntingdon native Ken Lowstetter, 57, now of Palm Springs, Calif., purchased DNA kits from Ancestry.com as Christmas gifts for himself and his partner, Chuck Burks, last year.

"We don't need anything. I just thought it was different and interesting. We both enjoyed getting the results," he says.

He found no real surprises when he later logged on to review his results, noting he was given "areas" from which his DNA shows he is descended.

"I'm 56 percent Western European," he says.

Lowstetter's DNA shows Great Britain, with the Iberian Peninsula and smaller percentages of Ireland/Scotland/Wales, Caucasus, Southern Europe, Finland/Northwest Russia and European Jewish turning up.

"I found out my family actually was from Bern, Switzerland, and I've visited there," he says. "It gives you a lot of information about how people have migrated."

Many were on the move in an effort to escape tyranny, he says.

And Lowstetter says the test put to rest one piece of family lore.

"I was always told we had some Cherokee in our family. I get my DNA tested and there was no Native American in there," he says.

He finds the pursuit of his heritage compelling enough that he plans to subscribe to a monthly service with Ancestry.com to learn more about his family, such as military records.

Powerful stuff

Even those hoping to learn about potential health issues may not necessarily change their lifestyles, one analysis shows. And coming into possession of surprising DNA results can be exciting, fascinating, even shocking, experts say.

Actress Tea Leoni is among numerous celebrities who have appeared on the PBS television show, "Finding Your Roots."

She asked the show to focus on finding the family of her mother, Emily Patterson, an adoptee who never knew her biological parents' names.

Over a period of months, Patterson's DNA was run through databases that hold DNA results for some 6 million people. A match would show they had a common ancestor.

The candidates were narrowed to a pair of sisters, one of whom proved to be Patterson's mother and who, at 96, was still alive, and a private family meeting was arranged.

Pondering paternity

Connie Gore of Brownsville, Fayette County, also used Ancestry.com before traveling to visit family in Germany last summer.

"I'd recommend it if the person is interested or needs to find out something, as was the case with me," she says.

The only child of a single mother, Gore says her mother decades ago provided her a name for her father and told her he was Italian.

Gore, a mother of three, chose not to pursue any further information at that time.

Her German ancestry was well-documented on her mother's side, and she was able to visit some of her family's villages while in Europe.

But she knew little about her father.

"I knew he had been in the Bataan Death March and had written a poem about it for Stars and Stripes," she says.

Her own results show that her genetic composition is 65 percent European and 35 percent West Asian.

Her breakdown shows highest percentages from Italy/Greece, Great Britain and Middle East, with a sprinkling of Caucasus, Europe West, European Jewish and Ireland.

Or, as she terms it on Facebook, "a genuine Heinz 57 or maybe I should say a genuine Mamma Mia."

"All I ever knew was the German/Pennsylvania Dutch (components). ... I told the (local) Sons of Italy I can join," Gore says, laughing.

Ultimately, she learned, she says, that her mother had told her the truth.

"I guess I will be going to Italy at some point," she says.

She pursued a subscription with Ancestry.com, interested in what additional information — or relatives — she may discover.

"I am an only child with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. I wanted to leave them with some knowledge of their heritage. That was why I did it," Gore says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.