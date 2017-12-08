Pittsburgh area nonprofits sell holiday cards as fundraisers

Sending season's greetings to friends and families and helping a worthy cause are two good reasons to consider supporting local nonprofit organizations this time of year with their holiday card sales.

Many groups depend on these end-of-year campaigns to provide an extra boost in their fundraising efforts in the New Year. A variety of cards is available.

Westmoreland County Historical Society

Winter-scene boxed notecards feature an image of a winter day outdoors obtained from a circa 1880 scrapbook owned by a collector who is a friend of the Westmoreland County Historical Society, according to Lisa Hays, executive director. She says these cards would be perfect for writing holiday thank-you notes or keeping in touch during the winter season. The cards were out of stock but are now available for purchase at the society's museum shop at Historic Hanna's Town. A box of 10 cards costs $7.95.

Details: 724-532-1935 or westmorelandhistory.org

Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill

Christmas cards, notecards, prints, books and other gift items are available at the Seton Hill Sisters of Charity online gift shop. Among the popular Christmas card designs is an image of a painting, “Virgin Most Powerful,” created by Sister Mary Francis Irvin, SC. The painting was done in egg tempera glazes on a gesso panel and was completed in 1945. Sister Mary Francis, who served as assistant and associate professor of art at Seton Hill University from 1950 to 1971, founded the university's art department with Sister Mary Estelle Hensler, SC. A popular notecard design, “The Convent Kitchen,” is taken from an oil painting on canvas, also by Sister Mary Francis Irvin, SC., completed in 1944. The cards sell for 45 cents each or 12 cards for $5.

Details: 724-836-0406, ext. 610 or scsh.org/sisters-of-charity-gift-shop/#christmas

Little Sisters of the Poor

Sister Martha Lieb, lsp, who passed away in 2016, is remembered by the sketches she created that grace the Christmas cards that support the Little Sisters of the Poor. This year's card is cream with a green sketch of Mary holding baby Jesus. Cards from previous years also are available. Cards are 7 for $10 (plus $2 shipping), 12 for $15 ($3 shipping) or 30 for $25 ($6 shipping). Proceeds from card sales help to support the elderly poor residents in the Little Sisters care.

Card are available by sending a check made payable to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or stopping at the main entrance.W

Details: 412-307-1100 or littlesistersofthepoorpittsburgh.org, org

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Holiday cards designed to share hope with families facing hunger are once again being offered by the food bank based in Duquesne. Cards feature “Hope” spelled out in colorful produce and inside, a quote from Leonard Nimoy, “The miracle is this — the more we share, the more we have,” and the message: “In the true spirit of the season, a gift has been given in your honor to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.” This gift will feed the human spirit by providing healthy meals to our neighbors in need.” The cards are available for a $50 donation for a pack of 10 cards and envelopes with free shipping.

Details: 412-460-3663 or squareup.com/store/pghfoodbank/item/hope-holiday-cards

Westmoreland County Food Bank

Jennifer Miller, director of development for Westmoreland County Food Bank, says in lieu of greeting cards, they will send a letter to people who make a donation to the food bank as an honorarium informing them that someone gave a holiday gift in their name.

Details: 724-468-8660 or westmorelandfoodbank.org

Lupus Foundation of Pennsylvania

Watercolor paintings designed by the late Pittsburgh artist Jess Hager are the inspiration for the Lupus Foundation's series of cards featuring iconic Pittsburgh holiday scenes. A package of 16 cards and envelopes is available for $20; shipping is $6 for 1-2 boxes and $1 for each additional box — or cards can be ordered by phone and picked up at the foundation office at Station Square in Pittsburgh. Discounts and personalization options are available for orders of more than 500 cards.

Details: 412-261-5886 or lupuspa.org

Make-A-Wish Foundation

A Pittsburgh area teen's snowflake design was one of four winning cards selected from artwork submitted by kids who have had wishes granted by Make-A-Wish. Victoria, 13, of Moon, received her wish to go to the Florida theme parks in 2010. Other winning designs were by Savannah, 9, of Blair County, whose wish was to visit the Florida theme parks in 2013; Alyssa, 10, of Union City, who had the same wish granted in 2015, and Danielle, 18, of Richwood, W.Va., who wished to visit Yosemite National Park in 2011.

Cards are available at $15 for a package of 15 cards, plus shipping and handling fees, or they can be ordered and picked up at a Make-a-Wish office location. Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Details: 800-676-9474 or greaterpawv.wish.org

American Diabetes Association

A variety of holiday greeting cards, cookbooks, ornaments and gift items are available from the association's online catalog. Card prices are $14.99-19.99 for 20 cards and envelopes plus shipping.

Details: 800-232-6455 or shopdiabetes.org

American Cancer Society

Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's greeting cards are available though the Cancer Society website. Prices range from $35-$43 for 25 cards and envelopes, plus shipping.

Details: 800-247-1694 or acsholidaycollection.org/index.jsp

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.