Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Sky-high goals

Joyce Hanz | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Burrell rocketry teams shoot for national championship

Huston Middle School eighth-grader and Rocketry Team member Daniel Hills drills a hole in his rocket named “Red Baron” in the makerspace room on campus.
Joyce Hanz
Huston Middle School eighth-grader and Rocketry Team member Daniel Hills drills a hole in his rocket named “Red Baron” in the makerspace room on campus.
Burrell High School Rocketry students Drew Murphy and James Murphy review rocket designs with mentor and rocketry expert Rod Schafer in the makerspace room. he five member high school team will design Nd build at least two rockets and launch them in spring of 2018 with a goal of qualifying for the Nationals competition in Team America Rocketry Challenge 2018. The team is open to any Burrell student in grades 7-12.
Joyce Hanz
Burrell High School Rocketry students Drew Murphy and James Murphy review rocket designs with mentor and rocketry expert Rod Schafer in the makerspace room. he five member high school team will design Nd build at least two rockets and launch them in spring of 2018 with a goal of qualifying for the Nationals competition in Team America Rocketry Challenge 2018. The team is open to any Burrell student in grades 7-12.
Burrell High School Rocketry Team student Cullen Maksinchuk spray paints a section of a rocket currently under construction.
Joyce Hanz
Burrell High School Rocketry Team student Cullen Maksinchuk spray paints a section of a rocket currently under construction.
The first Burrell rocketry team in 2004: Johnathen Czemerda (from left), James Landry, Ethan Sebulski and Lucas Herman (kneeling in front.)
Submitted
The first Burrell rocketry team in 2004: Johnathen Czemerda (from left), James Landry, Ethan Sebulski and Lucas Herman (kneeling in front.)
Rod Schafer, Burrell district employee and rocketry teams mentor since 2004, assists Huston Middle School student Travis Newell during their weekly rocketry building meetings held after school.
Joyce Hanz
Rod Schafer, Burrell district employee and rocketry teams mentor since 2004, assists Huston Middle School student Travis Newell during their weekly rocketry building meetings held after school.
In 2013, the Burrell High School qualified to complete at the Team America Rocketry Challenge held annually in Virginia. Pictured (from left) are Matt Schultz, Kurt Logan, Michael Shultz, Mark Makowski, Trevor Newell and Ryan Koscianski
Submitted
In 2013, the Burrell High School qualified to complete at the Team America Rocketry Challenge held annually in Virginia. Pictured (from left) are Matt Schultz, Kurt Logan, Michael Shultz, Mark Makowski, Trevor Newell and Ryan Koscianski
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.