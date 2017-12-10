Boy's letter to Santa: 'Your life is empty'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A letter to Santa by a six-year-old skips the holiday cheer and questions Santa's naughty and nice lists - not your typical Christmas wish list letter.

NPR National Desk reporter Sarah McCammon shared a photo of her son's Santa letter to Twitter last week and the post gained retweets and comments.

The letter begins by pointing out the boy's hesitation with the assignment, "Dear Santa, Santa Im only doing this for the class."

Then the heart of letter brings up the student's feelings about Jolly Old Saint Nick, "I know your notty list is emty. And your good list is empty. and your life is emty."

He ends the letter with some foreboding, "You dont know the trouble Ive had in my life."

And then declines to sign the note, "Good bye. love Im not telling you my name"

My 6yo Santa skeptic was told to write a letter to Santa at school. So he did... pic.twitter.com/XUFGMnXDFT — Sarah McCammon NPR (@sarahmccammon) December 3, 2017

McCammon followed up with an explainer tweet.

PS - the 'troubles' in his life? His brother. Don't call child services. — Sarah McCammon NPR (@sarahmccammon) December 3, 2017

The post struck a chord with parents and others as many shared their thoughts.

The last few days have been insane. Only one other thing I want to say about my little skeptic: he is a wonderful, bright, sweet, happy, compassionate boy who loves his brother and his dog and LOVES holidays. He just likes adults to level with him. :) — Sarah McCammon NPR (@sarahmccammon) December 6, 2017

In an interview with Reuters McCammon said that she told her children that Santa is a story but encouraged them not to share the truth about Santa with their schoolmates.