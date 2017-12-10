Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Boy's letter to Santa: 'Your life is empty'

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
Santa Claus will be at the second annual Harrison Township Christmas Festival & Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Santa is shown at the 2016 event.
Submitted
Santa Claus will be at the second annual Harrison Township Christmas Festival & Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Santa is shown at the 2016 event.

Updated 19 hours ago

A letter to Santa by a six-year-old skips the holiday cheer and questions Santa's naughty and nice lists - not your typical Christmas wish list letter.

NPR National Desk reporter Sarah McCammon shared a photo of her son's Santa letter to Twitter last week and the post gained retweets and comments.

The letter begins by pointing out the boy's hesitation with the assignment, "Dear Santa, Santa Im only doing this for the class."

Then the heart of letter brings up the student's feelings about Jolly Old Saint Nick, "I know your notty list is emty. And your good list is empty. and your life is emty."

He ends the letter with some foreboding, "You dont know the trouble Ive had in my life."

And then declines to sign the note, "Good bye. love Im not telling you my name"

McCammon followed up with an explainer tweet.

The post struck a chord with parents and others as many shared their thoughts.

In an interview with Reuters McCammon said that she told her children that Santa is a story but encouraged them not to share the truth about Santa with their schoolmates.

